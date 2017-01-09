Ycee Is time almost out for rapper to release a body of work?

Ycee is a name you know. He’s a name I know, and one that continues to hug the conversations surrounding the Hip-hop space. Why not? He is in the space, he ‘appears to be winning.

There’s so much to love about Ycee aka Yung Carter. He is youthful, urban, embraces both the street and the high hoods, and finds time to drop good songs. He has the sleeper hit ‘Condo’, and then the big hit ‘Jagaban’, its remix, ‘Omo Alhaji’, before dropping ‘Sumi’, and before last year ran out, he came through with ‘Link up’, a collaboration with Reekado Banks.

But Ycee is letting a good opportunity slip by, and it’s due to his inability to just keep the work coming. He has no full length project out. Only singles, scattered in bits and parts, but no cohesive effort to drop a project.

‘Jagaban’ was released in July 2015. The date on the calendar reads 2017. That’s a two year difference and there’s no EP, no mixtape, no album from Ycee. Only another single designed to assuage short-term doubts.

But it didn’t have to be so. 10 months ago, Ycee promised an EP. He made the promise on Twitter to deliver an EP for fans of his music. H titled it, “The First Wave”, a meta title to describe the feeling upon which he has been riding to success and also capture the significance for him.

10 months have gone by, and we still don’t have “The First Wave”. Heck, we still haven’t even seen a wave.

To be fair him, there has been activity around the business of that EP. In October 2016, the rapper signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa to release the project under the music company. The deal was penned and celebrated all across social media.

Michael Ugwu, General Manager, Sony Music West Africa said: “I'm extremely proud to welcome Tinny Entertainment and the amazing talent that is Ycee to the Sony Music Entertainment West Africa family."

He said he had monitored Ycee’s growth over the year and he was the future of hip-hop in Africa.

"I've watched this team grow over the past few years and I am amazed at how they have navigated the industry to reach this stage. Ycee is the future of hip-hop in Africa and we will be front and centre of SME West Africa's strategy as we take Africa to the world," Ugwu said.

But nothing has happened for the EP so far. There’s only as much time as a new artiste have in commanding the attention of the public. When an artiste breaks out, he has the advantage of being a novelty. Everybody flocks towards you and continues to accept your releases. That’s the best time to build a bond with the new fans by releasing a project for them to embrace and experience all the sides of your artistry that a single can never capture.

It’s almost two years since Ycee became the new kid in Hip-hop. He needs a full-length project now. Stop the social media posturing. Cease the braggadocio. Just release “The First Wave”, and let it carry you to the next stage of your career.