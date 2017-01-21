Psquare Why R&B duo were blacklisted on Soundcity

A Soundcity executive, Olamide Adedeji, summed up the beef between the TV station and Psquare as a matter of miscommunication.

  • Published:
Psquare play

Psquare won the award for Best Group at the 2015 MTV MAMAs.

(MTV Base)

Psquare Singers shoot video for 'Bank Alert' [Photos]
MTV MAMA 2016 5 things to expect from this year's edition
Road to MAMA Lagos 2016 Patoranking, Ycee, Skales, others to perform at annual event
MTV MAMAs 2016 Yemi Alade, Ycee, Cassper Nyovest, others to light up award stage in Johannesburg
Joey's Monday Musings Should we appreciate delays of Nigerian music?
Psquare Singers' 'Bank alert' video gets over a million Youtube views in 5 days
MTV MAMAs 2016 Patoranking, Emtee, Diamond Platnumz join performer line-up at forthcoming event

Soundcity executive, Olamide Adedeji, has shared details concerning the short-lived beef between the music channel and R&B duo, Psquare.

Adedeji, who is the Group Channels Manager for Consolidated Media Associates, a company that owns television stations such as OnTV, Spice TV, Soundcity and others disclosed this in an interview published by Punch News.

Paul Okoye of Psquare and Olamide Adedeji. play

Paul Okoye of Psquare and Olamide Adedeji.

(Bella Naija)

 

Though the beef which got the music group blacklisted on the television channel is now an old tale, with severed relationship now mended, the Soundcity boss thinks it was a simple case of miscommunication.

He said, “It was just some sort of miscommunication, which was rather unfortunate at that time. Thankfully, all of this has been resolved and we are doing well now.

"We needed a talent to do something for us at that time, there was some sort of miscommunication along the line and we didn’t get to agree on certain figures, and that was it.

"This happened in December 2015 actually, so we were quite surprised to see the issue come up in September 2016, leading to an outburst online which interestingly was very weird.

"P-Square had made their decision and we as a brand also made ours, so it ended that.

"However, we have been able to resolve our differences and P-Square have been enjoying a lot of airplay on our channel."

Tajudeed Adepetu play

Tajudeed Adepetu

(Bella Naija)

ALSO READ: Singers' 'Bank alert' video gets over a million Youtube views in 5 days

The brawl between the artistes and the television station was put to bed in March 2016.

Members of Psquare made a post on their Instagram with a note of appreciation to Tajudeen Adepetu, the CEO, Consolidated Media Associates and the entire Soundcity team.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 D’banj Singer should have retired in 2012, after ‘Oliver Twist’bullet
2 Wizkid Starboy's 'Hush up the silence' with Drake shows he is no...bullet
3 Wizkid Singer announces new music with Vybz Kartelbullet

Buzz

Cobhams Asuquo debut album cover
Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you'
DJ Jimmy Jatt on 'beef' between Davido and D'banj
Davido DJ Jimmy Jatt says singer wasn't shading D'banj in 'Orekelewa' song
Highlights of Kelly Hansome's Industry night 4Play EP release and listening party
Kelly Hansome Highlights of singer's 4play EP release party [Photos]
Falz deals with Nigerians living double lives in his new music video
Pulse Music Video Chart Falz does well to top the charts with 'Weh done sir' this week