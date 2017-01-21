Soundcity executive, Olamide Adedeji, has shared details concerning the short-lived beef between the music channel and R&B duo, Psquare.

Adedeji, who is the Group Channels Manager for Consolidated Media Associates, a company that owns television stations such as OnTV, Spice TV, Soundcity and others disclosed this in an interview published by Punch News.

Though the beef which got the music group blacklisted on the television channel is now an old tale, with severed relationship now mended, the Soundcity boss thinks it was a simple case of miscommunication.

He said, “It was just some sort of miscommunication, which was rather unfortunate at that time. Thankfully, all of this has been resolved and we are doing well now.

"We needed a talent to do something for us at that time, there was some sort of miscommunication along the line and we didn’t get to agree on certain figures, and that was it.

"This happened in December 2015 actually, so we were quite surprised to see the issue come up in September 2016, leading to an outburst online which interestingly was very weird.

"P-Square had made their decision and we as a brand also made ours, so it ended that.

"However, we have been able to resolve our differences and P-Square have been enjoying a lot of airplay on our channel."

The brawl between the artistes and the television station was put to bed in March 2016.

Members of Psquare made a post on their Instagram with a note of appreciation to Tajudeen Adepetu, the CEO, Consolidated Media Associates and the entire Soundcity team.