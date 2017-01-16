Tiwa Savage Singer set to perform at Essence Black Music Festival

Tiwa Savage is set to perform at the ESSENCE ‘Black Women In Music’ official Grammy week event on February 7.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage is all for making major strides in 2017. The Mavin records first lady will be performing at the ESSENCE ‘Black Women In Music’ official Grammy week event.

The music event which is slated to take place in Los Angeles on February 9, 2017, on the same week of the Grammy Awards.

The event is reportedly being organised to pay tribute to the extraordinary GRAMMY nominee's for the year and also to celebrate, four-time GRAMMY winner, Erykah Badu on the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, “Baduizm.”

Speaking on having Tiwa Savage for this year's event, ESSENCE president, Michelle Ebanks had this to say:

“Our collaboration with The Recording Academy underscores the mission of our ‘Black Women in Music’ platform.

"Essence, like the Grammys, has always been at the forefront of recognising the genius of so many artists and influencers—from iconic legends to the next generation’s international rising stars, like Tiwa Savage.”

Expressing her excitement on getting this enormous privilege via her Instagram page, Tiwa wrote:

"2017 is looking great already … Guess who is performing at the Official Grammy week Essence event."

This is basically the best way for the music star to launch into 2017, as this performance tops all the strides she made in 2016 and they are all very notable.

Big congrats top her as we all look forward to her performance which we know will be every bit electrifying.

