Home > Buzz >

Tekno's 'Pana' is the hottest song on Playdata Radio Chart

Playdata Radio Chart Phyno takes over chart with Ghetto Gospel song 'Fada Fada' [Week 51]

'Fada Fada' won Song of the Year at the recently concluded prestigious music awards show 'The Headies' 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' remains unshaken at number 1 on chart [Week 40]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' still sitting pretty at top of charts for another week! [Week 39]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' reigns supreme for another week on the charts! [Week 38]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' reigns at the top of the charts! [Week 37]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' is number one for a fourth week [Week 36]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' takes over Nigerian radio [Week 35]
Playdata Radio Chart Tekno's 'Pana' is number one most played song on Nigerian radio [Week 34]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 33]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 32]
Playdata Radio Chart Top 10 songs on Nigerian radio [Week 31]

Phyno's 'Fada Fada' surfaces as number one most played song on radio according to Playdata.

Phyno, Olamide in 'Fada Fada' video play

Phyno, Olamide in 'Fada Fada' video

(Phyno, Olamide in 'Fada Fada' video)
 

Tekno's 'Pana' emerges number two on the chart followed closely by Psquare's 'Bank alert' at number 3 position.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria. play

The Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria

(Playdata)

 

ALSO READ: eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry,

Here's countdown of the top 10 most played songs on Nigerian radio for week 51 (week ending December 25, 2016):

Number 10: Illbliss - Jawonlaya ft Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks

Number 9:Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Number 8: Wande Coal, DJ Tunez - Iskaba

Number 7:Dice Ailes - Miracle ft Lil Kesh


Number 6:Runtown - Mad over you

Number 5:DJ Spinall - Ohema ft Mr Eazi

Number 4: Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 3: Psquare - Bank alert

Number 2: Tekno - Pana

Number 1: Phyno - Fada Fada

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Pop star disobeys doctors as he performs in Lagos concertbullet
2 Headies 2016 Phyno embarrassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy...bullet
3 Headies 2016 Why musicians ‘boycotted’ Nigeria’s most prestigious...bullet

Buzz

Flavour and Sarkodie
Rapperholic concert Sarkodie, Flavour, Patoranking give fans a memorable Christmas show
Wizkid Singer tenders apology to Ugandan fans, plans new concert dates
Bezlive 2016
Bez live 2016 Singer's performance at concert was nothing short of spectacular
Ballzee, label CEO and Jay Melody
MSE Gang New record label floats, unveils artistes Jay Melody, Ballzee