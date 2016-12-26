Tekno's 'Pana' is the hottest song on Playdata Radio Chart

Phyno's 'Fada Fada' surfaces as number one most played song on radio according to Playdata.

Tekno's 'Pana' emerges number two on the chart followed closely by Psquare's 'Bank alert' at number 3 position.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Here's countdown of the top 10 most played songs on Nigerian radio for week 51 (week ending December 25, 2016):

Number 10: Illbliss - Jawonlaya ft Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks

Number 9:Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Number 8: Wande Coal, DJ Tunez - Iskaba



Number 7:Dice Ailes - Miracle ft Lil Kesh



Number 6:Runtown - Mad over you

Number 5:DJ Spinall - Ohema ft Mr Eazi

Number 4: Korede Bello - Do like that

Number 3: Psquare - Bank alert

Number 2: Tekno - Pana

Number 1: Phyno - Fada Fada