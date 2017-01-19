Wizkid reveals via Twitter about a collaboration between him and Jamaican act Vybz Kartel.

Vybz kartel x Wizkid 2017!! Gazaaaaa forever!! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Jamaican singer Vybz is a fan favourite reggae dancehall artist in his country, with his song 'Fever', topping local charts.

The singer earlier announced he will be dropping four mixtapes.

A leaked song of another Wizzy collaboration with Drake 'Hush up the silence' surfaced online but has been taken down by the copyright owners.

Wizkid whose 'Daddy Yo' single is going big in Nigeria and beyond revealed he is to work with singer Wande Coal on one of the mixtapes.

His 2016 was dubbed successful, winning Artiste of the year at numerous award shows organized in Nigeria and beyond.

Most notable of his accomplishments in 2016 was his collaboration with Canadian rapper Drake in song 'One dance', which topped the Biilboard 100 singles chart for several weeks.