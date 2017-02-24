Seun Kuti "Nigerians don’t want to hear my music because it reminds them of their problems," singer says

Seun Kuti talks about his songs not getting airplay on mainstream Nigerian radio.

“ OAPs tell me that Nigerians don’t want to hear my music because it reminds them of their problems, so for that even my music cannot be played on the radio” Seun Kuti laments.

The Afrobeat artist and last son of late legendary musican Fela Anikulapo Kuti was speaking on Sahara TV when he voiced out this displeasure.

He attacks the elites on his speech saying “It is not the people that don’t want to hear their problems, it is the elites that don’t want to hear their atrocities.”

Seun has always been known to be very vocal about social and politically oriented matters, evident in his music.

This could be captured on his records such as in his recent EP “ Struggle Sounds”.