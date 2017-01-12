Mr eazi has come under fire for his statement about the influence of Ghanaian music on Nigerian music.

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And Nigerian Twitter explodes, feeling betrayed by the singer, for having the opinion that the statement was undermining Nigerian music creatives.

Industry pundits such as DJ Spinall who had a hit song 'Ohema' with Mr eazi in 2016 went in on him subbed him writing "A fuck boy's true colour will always show off sooner or later."

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste Ko-Jo Cue sees otherwise however, says both Ghanaians and Nigerians should be happy they are complementing each other musically.

@mreazi getting lynched for stating a fact. Where is the Ghana-Naija tension from? Shouldn't it be an honour that we influence each other? — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I mean Fela never hid the Ghanaian influence in his music (Fefe na Fe) ... And Ghanaian movies & weddings have huge Naija influences too. — Ko-Jo Cue (@KOJO_Cue) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pulse Head of Music, Joey Akan feels Mr Eazi was insensitive to Nigerians for making that statement and should have kept his opinion to himself knowing the rivalry seemingly existing between the two countries' music industry.

Mr Eazi was not wrong. Ghana has influence on Naija music, but he was insensitive and misguided in saying it, knowing the rivalry. — Joey Akan (@joeyakan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It almost feels like a betrayal from someone we have wholeheartedly embraced and loved. He stabbed us in the back with that comment. — Joey Akan (@joeyakan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

What are your thoughts guys? Are Nigerians over-reacting to the 'Skin tight' singer's statement or not?