Mr eazi Singer comes under attack for undermining Nigerian music

The 'Skin tight' singer is being bashed for his statement that Ghana's music influences on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized.

Mr Eazi attacked by Nigerians for statement about Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music play

Mr Eazi

(Instagram)

Mr eazi has come under fire for his statement about the influence of Ghanaian music on Nigerian music.

And Nigerian Twitter explodes, feeling betrayed by the singer, for having the opinion that the statement was undermining Nigerian music creatives.

Industry pundits such as DJ Spinall who had a hit song 'Ohema' with Mr eazi in 2016 went in on him subbed him writing "A fuck boy's true colour will always show off sooner or later."

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste Ko-Jo Cue sees otherwise however, says both Ghanaians and Nigerians should be happy they are complementing each other musically.

Pulse Head of Music, Joey Akan feels Mr Eazi was insensitive to Nigerians for making that statement and should have kept his opinion to himself knowing the rivalry  seemingly existing between the two countries' music industry.

 

What are your thoughts guys? Are Nigerians over-reacting to the 'Skin tight' singer's statement or not?

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

