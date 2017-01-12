The 'Skin tight' singer is being bashed for his statement that Ghana's music influences on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized.
And Nigerian Twitter explodes, feeling betrayed by the singer, for having the opinion that the statement was undermining Nigerian music creatives.
Industry pundits such as DJ Spinall who had a hit song 'Ohema' with Mr eazi in 2016 went in on him subbed him writing "A fuck boy's true colour will always show off sooner or later."
Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste Ko-Jo Cue sees otherwise however, says both Ghanaians and Nigerians should be happy they are complementing each other musically.
Pulse Head of Music, Joey Akan feels Mr Eazi was insensitive to Nigerians for making that statement and should have kept his opinion to himself knowing the rivalry seemingly existing between the two countries' music industry.
What are your thoughts guys? Are Nigerians over-reacting to the 'Skin tight' singer's statement or not?