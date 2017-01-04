King Sunny Ade Juju legend to perform at Coachella 2017 along with Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar

The singer is lined up alongside acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, DJ Khaled and Tory Lanez among others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coachella 2017 artistes line-up play

Coachella 2017 artistes line-up

(Rolling Stone)

MaIN Festival King Sunny Ade, 2baba, Asa, Dbanj & Wizkid to storm Supremacy concert
Lai Mohammed Sunny Ade, a cultural icon, trail blazer
You Know I’m Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Going back in time with King Sunny Ade and Onyeka Onwenu
King Sunny Ade Legendary musician holds 'Sunny On Sunday' concert as he turns 70
Sunny on Sunday Onyeka Onwenu, Darey, Funke Akindele, others celebrate King Sunny Ade at 70

King Sunny Ade is billed to perform at this year 2017's edition of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival which takes place at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, USA.

It is organised by Golden Voice, a subsidiary of AEG Live as of 2001. The event features many genres of music including rock, indie, hip hop, electronic dance music as well as art installations and sculptures.

Guests at KSA's 70th birthday play King Sunny (Temple management)

 

The Juju singer turned 70, last year 2016 will share the stage alongside other international artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and more.

This year's edition of Coachella holds between April 14 - April 16, 2017.

Last year's edition saw Nigerian trio, The Young Fathers  of Liberian and Scottish origin participate at event alongside African acts such as Black Coffee.

Sunny Ade commemorated his 70th birthday ceremony on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at the Temple Balmoral Marquee, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

King Sunny Ade play Sunny Ade dancing on stage (Instagram)

 

A major highlight of the event was the auction of one of the Juju singer's famous guitars masterfully painted by award-winning artist, Victor Ehikhamenor. The master-piece is a collector’s item and has been receiving anonymous bids. The auction which was moderated by United Auction House, was finally ended at N52.1 million.

On the night, Ade went on to serenade guests with the best of his hits, in a career spanning 50 years.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Producer amidst gratitude announces job vacancies at Mavin Recordsbullet
2 Yemi Alade Singer gets formal invite to the Grammys 2017bullet
3 Ubi Franklin Label head confirms sale of Iyanya's TripleMG shares to...bullet

Buzz

De Capo ft Kaliné - ‘Ki lo fe?’
De Capo, Kaliné Producer, singer talk collaboration, ‘Ki lo fe?’
 
Tekno Singer's contract with Ubi Franklin runs until 2019
Yung6ix at homecoming concert
Yung6ix Check out highlights of rapper's homecoming concert [Photos]
Tekno performing at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016
Tekno Singer has a big year planned ahead of him