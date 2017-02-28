Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has announced the signing of Johnny Drille, Poe and the DNA Twins to his record label.

The music producer made this known today via a series of Twitter posts.

"Meet and welcome the super talented @johnnydrille to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

Each post was accompanied by a short documentary about the artistes with an ending phrase, "Mavin Activated."

It introduced the new signings as they starts a new journey with the Mavins star cast of Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello and others.

Announcing the signing of rapper, Poe, the record producer wrote, "Pls meet and welcome the rapper's rapper #POE @Ladipoe to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

Poe also confirmed the deal with Mavins with an Instagram post with the caption, "Nigeria's Very Own. "Rapper's Rapper" - @donjazzy #MavinActivated."

The addition of the DNA Twins to the label saw Don Jazzy in his final announcement:

"Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna (@blairisdna & @clintisdna) to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

The inclusion of the stars to the record label is no doubt going to be a symbiotic affair for all parties.

All the artistes have made good of their music career so far, a fact that has earned them a calling to one of Africa's dominant record label.