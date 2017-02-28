Don Jazzy Mavin's boss signs Johnny Drille, Poe, DNA Twins to record label

The announcement of Mavin's latest signing is expected to bolster the label in its dominance of music in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don Jazzy play

Don Jazzy

9ice Singer signs new deal with Temple Management Company
Iyanya Is singer getting a juicy deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation?
Di'Ja Mavin singer needs to change this one thing about her music
Tiwa Savage Singer shares her story, inspiration on CNN
Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s record label in 3 years
Korede Bello 5 songs by singer that should make it to his debut album "Belloved"
Korede Bello Is Mavin Records singer ready for an album?

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has announced the signing of Johnny Drille, Poe and the DNA Twins to his record label.

The music producer made this known today via a series of Twitter posts.

"Meet and welcome the super talented @johnnydrille to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

 

Each post was accompanied by a short documentary about the artistes with an ending phrase, "Mavin Activated."

It introduced the new signings as they starts a new journey with the Mavins star cast of Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello and others.

Announcing the signing of rapper, Poe, the record producer wrote, "Pls meet and welcome the rapper's rapper #POE @Ladipoe to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

Poe also confirmed the deal with Mavins with an Instagram post with the caption, "Nigeria's Very Own. "Rapper's Rapper" - @donjazzy #MavinActivated."

The addition of the DNA Twins to the label saw Don Jazzy in his final announcement:

"Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna (@blairisdna & @clintisdna) to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."

The inclusion of the stars to the record label is no doubt going to be a symbiotic affair for all parties.

All the artistes have made good of their music career so far, a fact that has earned them a calling to one of Africa's dominant record label.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet
3 Reminisce Street Concert Rapper, Olamide, others turn up on the...bullet

Buzz

Ayo Jay
Ayo Jay Singer's 'Your number' gets RIAA gold certified
Saeon Moruda takes UK
Saeon Rapper to tour UK, release mixtape "Birth of the Boychick"
Sugarboy - "Believe The Album
Sugarboy G-Worldwide singer announces debut album "Believe"
Wizkid
Wizkid Is pop star cut off from the struggles of the common man?