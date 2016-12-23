Headies 2016 :  Phyno embarassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy for ‘Fada Fada’ win

It was an embarrassment for Phyno, as the rapper failed to pick up any gold trophy at the Headies 2016.

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had a very low turnout of celebrities. Their absence was glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the award.

Phyno who appeared late and had a ceremonious entrance, was awarded the Song Of The Year for his efforts on ‘Fada Fada’, came out to receive his trophy.

The rapper opted not to give an acknowledgement speech, grabbing the mic and coldly muttering "Me I no get speech o, Thank u for the award"

But no trophy was handed to him. No assistant usher brought any trophy on stage for the star, and he was made to walk back to his seat empty handed. Midway through the walk, he met up with Ayo Animashaun, the organiser of the award and laid his frustration.

But nothing came of it. This happened on a night when many acts failed to show up and claim their trophies.

Simi failed to claim her award for “Best Vocal Performance”, Kiss Daniel failed to claim an award, Illblisss who was a big winner in two categories, Patoranking who won the Best Reggae/Dancehall single was absent, and Olamide won two awards, but was a no show.

Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.