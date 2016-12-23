Headies 2016 :  Mr Eazi wins Next Rated Act at award show

Mr Eazi wins Next Rated artiste at Headies 2016.

He edges out Humblesmith, Aramide and Ycee for the highly coveted prize.

Tekno who was initially up for the award was disqualified for not satisfying basic requirements necessary to sustain his eligibility.

Eazi has been one of the Most Valuable Players this year in the music industry, with his songs having steadily found ways into the hearts of many Nigerians, Africans, and beyond.

The 'Hollup' singer recently only just concluded his Life is Eazi concert the day before to a sold out capacity.

2017 promises to be a tremendous year for the crooner with his mixtape and album being highly anticipated.