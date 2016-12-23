Headies 2016 :  Mr Eazi wins Next Rated Act at award show

The singer who has had a fantastic year with his music output crowns the year with the prestigious honour.
He edges out Humblesmith, Aramide and Ycee for the highly coveted prize.
Tekno who was initially up for the award was disqualified for not satisfying basic requirements necessary to sustain his eligibility.
Eazi has been one of the Most Valuable Players this year in the music industry, with his songs having steadily found ways into the hearts of many Nigerians, Africans, and beyond.
The 'Hollup' singer recently only just concluded his Life is Eazi concert the day before to a sold out capacity.
2017 promises to be a tremendous year for the crooner with his mixtape and album being highly anticipated.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.