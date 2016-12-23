Home > Buzz >

Headies 2016 :  Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" wins Album of the Year, Best R&B/Pop Album

The singer's album packs a punch with 'Mama' taking the lead, among other fan favourites like 'Jombo' and 'Sin city'.

  • Published:
play

Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" bags two awards at the Headies 2016 winning Album of the Year and R&B/Pop album.

"New Era" beat Darey's "Naked", Wande Coal's "Wanted", Brymo's "Klitoris", and Seyi Shay's "Seyi or Shay" for the Best R&B/Pop album.

Kiss Daniel at his album release concert play

Kiss Daniel at his album release concert

 

(Pulse)

 

The album also bagged "Album of the Year" which Falz's "Stories That Touch", Wande Coal's "Wanted" and "Seyi Shay's "Seyi or Shay" lost out to.

Kiss Daniel Jombo is number one this week play

Kiss Daniel Jombo is number one this week

(Youtube)

 

 For a debut album that had no features except with his label mate Sugarboy, Kiss did pretty well for himself.

The singer has been praised in the media for his good songwriting, unique vocal ranges and with the songs 'Mama', 'Upon me', 'Sin city' and 'Jombo' among other songs making the album a gem project.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

