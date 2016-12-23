The singer's album packs a punch with 'Mama' taking the lead, among other fan favourites like 'Jombo' and 'Sin city'.
"New Era" beat Darey's "Naked", Wande Coal's "Wanted", Brymo's "Klitoris", and Seyi Shay's "Seyi or Shay" for the Best R&B/Pop album.
The album also bagged "Album of the Year" which Falz's "Stories That Touch", Wande Coal's "Wanted" and "Seyi Shay's "Seyi or Shay" lost out to.
For a debut album that had no features except with his label mate Sugarboy, Kiss did pretty well for himself.
The singer has been praised in the media for his good songwriting, unique vocal ranges and with the songs 'Mama', 'Upon me', 'Sin city' and 'Jombo' among other songs making the album a gem project.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.