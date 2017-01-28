Five Star Music has released an official statement regarding the arrest and prosecution of Harrysong.

The pop singer was yesterday r eportedly arrested by the Police , after charges of fraud and breach of contract was against him.

Five Star Music has revealed, in a statement, that this is indeed true, and also shared details of how Harrysong was signed, and the terms of his contract that he breached.

According to the statement signed by Mr C.C. Chris for Five Star Music Limited, Harrysong has performed at local and international events without the consent, permission and inclusion of the record label, and has failed to release three studio albums that were contained in his deal.

Excerpts from the statement are published below:

It has become both imperative and necessary to state our position on the ongoing misguided and fallacious news making the rounds in the media between our esteemed record label and Mr. Harry Tare Okri.

"Sometime in 2008 when Mr. Harry first approached our record label for a music contract, we immediately declined the request when we found out that he had a subsisting contract with one Mr. Kevin Luciano of ‘Question Mark Entertainment Label’. All efforts then by Mr. Harry to influence our management proved abortive as our position was maintained on grounds of equity, fairness and professionalism.

For further avoidance of doubts on the true facts of the present situation, our management has decided to officially set the records straight, because of negative and pervasive influence being foisted on the psyche of our numerous and well meaning fans.

1. Our first encounter with Mr. Harry was sometime in 2008 when he approached our management for a music contract. As stated above, according to our findings at that time, his contract with ‘Question Mark Entertainment Record Label’ was still subsisting and valid. Obviously we declined when we found out that Mr. Harry’s plans were ill orchestrated against his employers, by walking out on them without fulfilling the obligations clearly contained in his running contract with them.

2. When Harry’s employers (Question Mark Entertainment) got wind of his frantic efforts to desert his contract, a stern and official public statement was issued against Mr. Harry and a certain clause establishing his existing contract was clearly published for full consumption by the general public.

3a. The tussle continued between Harry and his employers till sometime in 2014 when Harry once again approached us, this time very desperate. We opened preliminary discussions with him but demanded an official document from his former employers relieving him of any obligation or liability with regards to his contract with them.

3b. Our move to do things right and professionally with Mr. Harry earned us a Twenty Million Naira Legal Suit (N20,000,000.00) from Mr. Kevin Luciano of Question Mark Entertainment (Records are there for confirmation). We were joined as co-defendants with Mr. Harry.

Juxtaposing the above with what is going on now, it is quite unfortunate because “Good intentions counts as much as good actions, and the person seeking to do good is as good as someone who actually does it.

3c. Knowing the vulnerability of Mr. Harry on the impending legal suit, we solicited the help of certain well respected individuals in the Music industry to wade into the matter, one of which was our dear veteran Daddy Showkey. Mr. Luciano having found out our intention from inception to act in good faith, agreed to withdraw his suit against Mr. Harry and our company BUT, not without consequential and settlement fees of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00, records available for verification).

We paid this amount solely without Mr. Harry contributing a dime!

4. It is often said that “When people sense that someone else is vulnerable, they tend to attack, for when the calf falls, the knives come out”. However, in Mr. Harry’s vulnerable situation, we did nothing of the sort. Rather, we whole heartedly bought all his liability off Question Mark Entertainment Label, and welcomed him as a family into Five Star Music Label, a genuine gesture and decision we are all regretting this present day.

5. Because we are known for running our affairs professionally and legally, we signed a three year contract with Mr. Harry and certain conditions and obligations were specifically and properly spelled out apart from the terms of the contract. Most important of these were his obligations to our Music Label, which amongst others include:

That he must deliver at least, three (3) full music albums on or before the expiration of the first term of his three year contract, otherwise the label solely reserves the right either to rescind or extend the contract.

These conditions were never met.

ii. While in the employment of the Five Star Music Label, he must not engage himself in anyway whatsoever, whether directly, by proxy or through a third party in any Music or recording business other than that of Five Star Music. This condition was also repeatedly breached as Mr. Harry has been releasing music, going on tours locally and internationally without our consent or paying the agreed percentage to the label.

6. Five Star Music wishes to state categorically that this reckless breach of contract by Mr. Harry stands contrary to our company’s work ethics and will therefore be pursued to a logical conclusion using the full instrument of the law.

In setting the records straight, let it be known that before now, the label refrained from instituting any legal actions against him for his blatant breach of contract, just because he was still considered as part of Five Star Music family. However, his posture as clearly manifested through his lawyers whom have continued to write and make all kinds of assertions and threats to the label necessitated our immediate response for the general public to know the truth and inherent facts of the story. For it is said, that facts speaks for themselves.

We therefore advice the general public to tread with caution and desist from transacting any business with Mr. Harry Tare Okri, as same is both illegal and a total breach of his existing contract with our record Label, ‘Five Star Music Label’. Notwithstanding what propaganda he feeds the public, we further advice that proper verifications are made from us, as there is no iota of truth emanating therefrom.