Ayo Jay's 2014 single ''Your number', released in 2014 has hit the gold status certification according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

My single 'Your Number' is now an American RIAA-certified Gold record — Ayo Jay (@IamAyoJay) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In America, an artist's single gets certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America when it sells 500,000 copies.

Starting May 9, 2013 RIAA certifications for singles in the "digital" category include on-demand audio and/or video song streams in addition to downloads at a rate of 100 streams=1 certification "unit". On January 2, 2016, this rate was updated to 150 streams = 1 certification unit.

Ayo Jay's 'Your number' obviously has passed these requirements, and doesn't come as a surprise given the viral growth of the track and the attraction it got from the likes of Chris Brown and Fetty Wap who both had separate remixes of the song.

The song has also that youth appeal that would make it easily a regular listen in form of streaming numbers, which is a factor that leads to getting that gold status.