9ice Singer blames cracked voice on old age, poor sound equipment

The 'Gongo Aso' hit singer laments on how he has to shout at the top of his voice due to faulty microphones and off key play at concerts.

9ice play

9ice

(Instagram)

9ice has offered explanation as to why he seems to be losing his voice lately.

The 'Gongo aso' singer blames it on poor sound equipment at concerts, and off key plays.

He tells Punch Sunday Scoop, explaining, "Sometimes, you rehearse your songs on a particular key, and when you get there for performance, they play a different key. So with all these, there is the tendency to lose your voice, and even get the voice cracking.”

play 9ice (Instagram)

 

9ice also ties it to old age factor, saying “As of the time I recorded my first album, I was 24 years old, and if you compare that to when someone is 35 years old, you can see the changes in the physical body and every other aspect. Age has a lot to do with that."

Another factor, the 'Photocopy' singer adds is that at some of the concerts he goes to, the sound equipment such as the microphones are not always right, and so has to shout on top of his voice. "Imagine doing that consistently for five years, After the release of Gongo Aso, I was doing shows all over back and forth for almost five years," he remarked.

9ice released his eighth studio album "Id Cabasa" in late 2016 and recently in 2017 signed a management deal with Temple Management Company, who handle management of the Mavin records artists.

