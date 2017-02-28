Takata Japanese corporation pleads guilty in defective airbag case

The recall of more than 100 million airbags has affected almost every major automaker.

  • Published:
A recall of more than 100 million airbags made by Takata has affected almost every major automaker play

A recall of more than 100 million airbags made by Takata has affected almost every major automaker

(AFP)

Uber Alphabet accuses company of stealing self-driving car technology
Vincent Bollore Italy probes Vivendi boss over market manipulation claims
Huawei, Nokia, LG, Blackberry Phone firms turn to artificial intelligence at top mobile fair
BASF Chemicals giant 'cautious' after challenging 2016
Standard Chartered Bank reports profit of $409 million
Royal Bank of Scotland Annual net loss widens to £7bn
Ahmed Fahour Australia Post boss resigns amid outcry over huge salary
In Germany Consumer morale hit by political uncertainty

Tokyo-based Takata formally pleaded guilty to fraud and will pay a billion-dollar fine to settle suits over its defective airbags, the Justice Department said.

A Michigan court gave a green light to the agreement reached last month on the scandal at the heart of the biggest car recall in history (about 100 million vehicles worldwide).

The defect has been linked to 16 deaths and scores of injuries.

The car parts maker had agreed to plead guilty to fraud and pay $1 billion to settle the issue with US regulators.

The recall of more than 100 million airbags has affected almost every major automaker.

The problem is linked to a defect that can cause safety devices to inflate with excessive force, sending shrapnel from the inflator canister hurtling toward drivers and passengers.

Takata has admitted that from 2000-2015 it defrauded "customers and auto manufacturers by providing false and manipulated airbag inflator test data that made the performance of the company's airbag inflators appear better than it actually was," a Justice Department statement said.

"Even after the inflators began to experience repeated problems in the field -– including ruptures causing injuries and deaths -- Takata executives continued to withhold the true and accurate inflator test information and data from their customers."

Almost every major automaker has been affected: BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan and Toyota.

"We hope that today's guilty plea and sentence will send a message to suppliers of consumer safety products that they must put safety ahead of profits," US Attorney Barbara McQuade said.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Forex Crisis How Naira went from N525/$1 to N400/$1 in 3 daysbullet
2 BusinessDay Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017 Fashola, Udoma, Enemelah...bullet
3 Naira Currency strengthens further against dollar, sells at N450/$bullet

Business

The United States economy last year grew at its slowest pace in five years
United States Commerce Department confirms disappointing growth in 2016AFP B
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Nigerian economy on its way out of recession
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, February 28, 2017]
Recession
Economic recession SMEs converge in Lagos for solutions