Naira Currency strengthens further against dollar, sells at N450/$

CBN Apex bank intervenes with $370.9 million in forex market
Naira Currency now selling at N470 to the dollar
CBN Apex bank pegs Dollar rate for school fees, PTA at N375
Forex Crisis How Naira went from N525/$1 to N400/$1 in 3 days

The Naira on Monday continued to strengthen against the dollar and other major currencies, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Nigerian currency gained N10 to exchange at N450 to a dollar at the parallel market, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N560 and N470.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar, CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N610 and N500 .

The Naira traded at N305.50 to a dollar at the inter-bank market.

Traders at the market expressed confidence in the new forex policy and its ability to restore the Naira to its lost glory.

Meanwhile, some traders are still in shock at the performance of the Naira, as many believed that the Nigerian currency would sink further to N1,000 to a dollar.

Some of them still live in the denial of the present reality for their selfish gains.

  • FIDELITY BANK AWARDS WINNERS OF GET ALERT IN MILLIONS SAVING PROMO IN ABUJA 
  • The General Manager/Regional Bank Head, Abuja 1, Fidelity Bank PLC, Hassan Imam (R) assisted by the Regional Bank Head, Abuja 2 (L), Halilu Malabu to present a cheque of the sum of N 2 Million to Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture, during presentation of prizes to winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s ‘”Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo” in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left are winners of Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”: Peter Iboro, a staff of the National Council for Arts and Culture who won the sum of Two Million Naira; Salman Musa, a businessman who won the sum of Five Million Naira; and Rahama Tahir, a corps Doctor who won the sum of One Million Naira, during presentation of prizes in Abuja on Thursday 
  • The Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mohammed Balarabe (R) assisted by the Director-General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Adolphus Eke (L) to present a cheque of the sum of N 5 Million to Salman Musa, a businessman who won the star prize in the quarterly Fidelity Bank PLC’s “Get Alert in Millions Saving Promo”, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From Left: Former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme; Chairman of the occassion, Prof. Barth Nnaji; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; and Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (4th, L) with other dignitaries at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday  
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Editor-in-Chief, Mr Lawal Ado; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Minister of Communication Technology, Mr Adebayo Shittu, during the Minister’s visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Gov. Chief Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; his Enugu State counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, during the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu on Thursday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State; Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Mr Rabi Umar; and other officials during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris; D-I-G Folunso Adebanjo and D-I-G Emma Inyang, during the inauguration of a Join Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rerun Elections, in Abuja on Thursday 
  • Members of the Joint Panel to investigate the killings and violence during the 10th December, 2016 Rivers Rivers Rerun Elections during their inauguration by the I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Treasurer, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Doosunr Iwambe; Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda; and Chairman of NAJUC, Mr Tobi Soniyi, during the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Guest Lecturer, Mr Olawale Fapolunda (3rd, L); Chairman, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Mr Tobi Soniyi (4th, L); Vice Chairman of NAJUC, Wumi Obabori; and other judiciary correspondents, at the 2016 Annual Lecture with the theme: ‘The Role of the Media in Enhancing the Campaign for Human Rights Protection in Nigeria on Thursday 
  • Vice National President, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Sirajo (R) decorating Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as a Patron of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Plateau Chapter, in Jos on Thursday 
  • Public Relations Officer, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Dr Ifeoluwa Adebayo-Begun; President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Segun Olaopa; and Vice President of ARD, UCH Branch, Dr Ibisola Babalola, at a News Conference on the Annual General Meeting of ARD in Ibadan on Thursday  
  • Attorney General of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Umar inspecting Guard of Honour during 2016/2017 Legal Year Ceremony at the High Court complex in Bauchi on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L), inaugurating the Justice Chinwendu-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the killings and violence during the December 10, 2016 Rerun Elections in Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Government functionaries during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday 
  • From left: Former Rivers State Commissioner for Powers, Mr Augustine Wokocha; Vice Chairman, Rivers State APC, Mr Peter Odike and Member, APC Rivers State, Mr Lucky Odeli, during a News Conference on the outcome of December 10, 2016 Rivers State Re-Run Election in Rivers State on Thursday 
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (R) receiving a copy of the Authority Newspapers from the Managing Director, Authority Newspapers Ltd, Mr Madu Onorah during his visit to the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (L); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (M) and a delegation from Authority Newspapers led by the MD, Mr Madu Onuorah during their visit to Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday 
  • Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
    Chairman, Pinnacle Broadcast Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Director-General , National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu during the Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From Left: Representative of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ahmad Bala; Director-General, Institute of Peace and Conflicts Resolution (IPCR),Prof. Oshita Oshita and Chairman, House Committee on IDPs, Rep. Sani Zoro during a Consultative Meeting and Unveiling of the Infrastructure For Peace (I4P) Programme in Abuja on Thursday 

