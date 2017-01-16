Buhari FG resumes case against oil companies for crude theft

The FG had instituted action in court against some International Oil Companies to recover lost revenue

President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Punch)

The federal government of Nigeria has resumed its case against international oil companies.

At the resumed hearing of the matter against Total Nigeria Limited at the Federal High Court, Lagos, counsel to the Federal Government, Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN informed the court of the pending application, which was the motion for amendment of the originating processes.

The Court agreed that the Plaintiff was entitled to up to a maximum of three amendments.

The Court then granted the order for amendment with costs and adjourned the matter to March 23, 2017 for trial.

Similarly, in the suit against Chevron Nigeria Limited and another, the plaintiff’s Counsel informed the Court of the pending applications and prayed the Court for a date for hearing of the applications.

The Court adjourned the matter to March 23, 2017 for hearing of pending applications.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria had instituted actions in court against some International Oil Companies (IOCs) to recover lost revenues arising from undeclared and under-declared crude oil shipments.

Most of the shipments went to the United States.

