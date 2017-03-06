Pulse Blogger El-Rufai vs Audu in a Southern Kaduna killings saga

Can We talk? is a new weekly series that will try to shine a light and help to better understand issues and events that occurs in our society.

  • Published:
El Rufai play

El Rufai

(Bella Naija)

Pulse Blogger Life is nobody's age mate
Pulse Blogger Xenophobia in South Africa: The Nigerian Story
Pulse Blogger Black soot is unsuitable for mankind!
Pulse Blogger Is it you, number one?
Pulse Blogger Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa
Pulse Blogger The makeup sex

This Episode shed some light on the Southern Kaduna killings by Fulani Herdsmen in which Mr Audu Maikori shared a false story prompting the Governor to request for his arrest and prosecution.

I also discuss the Maje Ayinda N100 million naira lawsuit against his ex wife Toke Makinwa for Defamation of Character in her bestselling book "On Becoming".

Can We talk? is a new weekly series that will try to shine a light and help to better understand issues and events that occurs in our society.

Kindly like our videos and subscribe to Can we talk? on YouTube and send your comments. ideas and opinions to canwetalk2017@gmail.com.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Pulse Blogger Black soot is unsuitable for mankind!bullet
2 Pulse Blogger Xenophobia in South Africa: The Nigerian Storybullet
3 Pulse Blogger Life is nobody's age matebullet

Bloggers

The makeup sex
Pulse Blogger The makeup sex
Xenophobia
Pulse Blogger Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa
Is it you?
Pulse Blogger Is it you, number one?
Our wall
Pulse Blogger Our wall