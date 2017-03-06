Pulse Blogger El-Rufai vs Audu in a Southern Kaduna killings saga

This Episode shed some light on the Southern Kaduna killings by Fulani Herdsmen in which Mr Audu Maikori shared a false story prompting the Governor to request for his arrest and prosecution.

I also discuss the Maje Ayinda N100 million naira lawsuit against his ex wife Toke Makinwa for Defamation of Character in her bestselling book "On Becoming".

Can We talk? is a new weekly series that will try to shine a light and help to better understand issues and events that occurs in our society.

Kindly like our videos and subscribe to Can we talk? on YouTube and send your comments. ideas and opinions to canwetalk2017@gmail.com.