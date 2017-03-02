Panamera Sport Turismo The Porsche station wagon has arrived

The Porsche station wagon has arrived.

Let that sink in for a minute.

On , the legendary sports car maker unleashed its first ever production wagon ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show called the Panamera Sport Turismo.

As you may have guessed, the wagon is based on Porsche's stellar second generation Panamera sedan.

"For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forwards into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche," the brand's design boss, Michael Mauer, said in a statement.

Believe it or not, the Sport Turismo is the first version of the Panamera to have room for five passengers or as Porsche calls it a "4+1" configuration.

With that said, a Porsche wagon is still a Porsche. As a result, the Sport Turismo gets the latest generation of the company's techno wizardry such as Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche Traction Management, and adaptive air suspension.

The all-new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is expected to start at a tick under $100,000.