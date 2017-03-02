Netflix now has a trailer for "Ingobernable," its upcoming show starring Kate del Castillo, the Mexican actress who helped set up the famous interview between actor Sean Penn and drug cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The series is called “Ingobernable” (Ungovernable) and stars del Castillo as Mexico’s First Lady (Emilia). In the trailer, Emilia is on the run after divorcing the president before he turns up dead. "Emilia is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything," according to the Netflix description.

Del Castillo comes from a famous acting family in Mexico, and starred in a popular telenovela called “La Reina del Sur,” in which she played a drug lord. She says that she met El Chapo solely to discuss a possible movie about the Sinaloa cartel boss’ life, AFP reported last year.

Despite the controversy surrounding El Chapo, who led one of the top criminal cartels during Mexico's bloody drug war that has killed more than 10,000 people, Netflix decided to continue with del Castillo in the starring role. But she told the AP she'd lost other roles.

“It’s not been a good year,” she said in January. “I couldn’t work because people didn’t want me, because they were afraid.”

Netflix will drop the 15-episode season on March 24.