Here’s how much the biggest tech companies grew in terms of revenue last quarter

  • Published:

The tech world is nearing the end of another flurry of earnings reports. This chart from Statista shows how some of the industry’s biggest players fared in terms of revenue growth this past quarter.

Let’s state the obvious upfront: Just because a company’s revenue spiked more than its peers doesn’t necessarily mean it’s in a stronger position. Different companies are in different places, and expectations usually reflect that. Apple, for instance, “only” saw its revenue grow 3.3% year-over-year, but had what was considered a turnaround. Amazon, meanwhile, saw its revenue grow 22% year-over-year, but its stock promptly fell. (It's recovered since.)

Facebook, though, had a stellar quarter by any measure — it's no newcomer, but its revenue still jumped 50.8% year-over-year. The company did say that it expects that growth to slow “meaningfully” in 2017, but it’s been soaring for years.

And as for Twitter? Well, sometimes low growth is what it looks like.

(Statista)

