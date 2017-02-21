Here is every single Pokémon currently in Pokémon Go

  • Published:

There are more than 200 Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Here they are.

null play

null

(Niantic)

There are more than 200 Pokémon in Pokémon Go. The game now contains the entire first run of Pokémon, which originally debuted in the mid-'90s, along with around 100 creatures from its second-generation edition.

You cannot, however, catch them all. At least not yet.

Several "legendary" Pokémon — like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres — are definitely not in the game yet. Other ultra-rare Pokémon, like Mew and Mewtwo, still haven't appeared either. A few creatures, such as Mr. Mime, are land-locked to certain continents.

Whether you're new to Pokémon Go or just want to familiarize yourself with what you can catch, we've put together the master list. We included their official descriptions and photos from the online Pokédex. And if you want additional info about each Pokémon, the Pokédex has that as well. (Note: Each Pokémon's number matches its official number in the Pokédex, not its order in the following list.)

Without further ado, here's every Pokémon you can currently find in Pokémon Go:

1. Bulbasaur

1. Bulbasaur play

1. Bulbasaur

"Bulbasaur can be seen napping in bright sunlight. There is a seed on its back. By soaking up the sun's rays, the seed grows progressively larger."



2. Ivysaur

2. Ivysaur play

2. Ivysaur

"There is a bud on this Pokémon's back. To support its weight, Ivysaur's legs and trunk grow thick and strong. If it starts spending more time lying in the sunlight, it's a sign that the bud will bloom into a large flower soon."



3. Venusaur

3. Venusaur play

3. Venusaur

"There is a large flower on Venusaur's back. The flower is said to take on vivid colors if it gets plenty of nutrition and sunlight. The flower's aroma soothes the emotions of people."



4. Charmander

4. Charmander play

4. Charmander

"The flame that burns at the tip of its tail is an indication of its emotions. The flame wavers when Charmander is enjoying itself. If the Pokémon becomes enraged, the flame burns fiercely."



5. Charmeleon

5. Charmeleon play

5. Charmeleon

"Charmeleon mercilessly destroys its foes using its sharp claws. If it encounters a strong foe, it turns aggressive. In this excited state, the flame at the tip of its tail flares with a bluish white color."



6. Charizard

6. Charizard play

6. Charizard

"Charizard flies around the sky in search of powerful opponents. It breathes fire of such great heat that it melts anything. However, it never turns its fiery breath on any opponent weaker than itself."



7. Squirtle

7. Squirtle play

7. Squirtle

"Squirtle's shell is not merely used for protection. The shell's rounded shape and the grooves on its surface help minimize resistance in water, enabling this Pokémon to swim at high speeds."



8. Wartortle

8. Wartortle play

8. Wartortle

"Its tail is large and covered with a rich, thick fur. The tail becomes increasingly deeper in color as Wartortle ages. The scratches on its shell are evidence of this Pokémon's toughness as a battler."



9. Blastoise

9. Blastoise play

9. Blastoise

"Blastoise has water spouts that protrude from its shell. The water spouts are very accurate. They can shoot bullets of water with enough accuracy to strike empty cans from a distance of over 160 feet."



10. Caterpie

10. Caterpie play

10. Caterpie

"Caterpie has a voracious appetite. It can devour leaves bigger than its body right before your eyes. From its antenna, this Pokémon releases a terrifically strong odor."



11. Metapod

11. Metapod play

11. Metapod

"The shell covering this Pokémon's body is as hard as an iron slab. Metapod does not move very much. It stays still because it is preparing its soft innards for evolution inside the hard shell."



12. Butterfree

12. Butterfree play

12. Butterfree

"Butterfree has a superior ability to search for delicious honey from flowers. It can even search out, extract, and carry honey from flowers that are blooming over six miles from its nest."



13. Weedle

13. Weedle play

13. Weedle

"Weedle has an extremely acute sense of smell. It is capable of distinguishing its favorite kinds of leaves from those it dislikes just by sniffing with its big red proboscis (nose)."



14. Kakuna

14. Kakuna play

14. Kakuna

"Kakuna remains virtually immobile as it clings to a tree. However, on the inside, it is extremely busy as it prepares for its coming evolution. This is evident from how hot the shell becomes to the touch."



15. Beedrill

15. Beedrill play

15. Beedrill

"Beedrill is extremely territorial. No one should ever approach its nest—this is for their own safety. If angered, they will attack in a furious swarm."



16. Pidgey

16. Pidgey play

16. Pidgey

"Pidgey has an extremely sharp sense of direction. It is capable of unerringly returning home to its nest, however far it may be removed from its familiar surroundings."



17. Pidgeotto

17. Pidgeotto play

17. Pidgeotto

"Pidgeotto claims a large area as its own territory. This Pokémon flies around, patrolling its living space. If its territory is violated, it shows no mercy in thoroughly punishing the foe with its sharp claws."



18. Pidgeot

18. Pidgeot play

18. Pidgeot

"This Pokémon has a dazzling plumage of beautifully glossy feathers. Many Trainers are captivated by the striking beauty of the feathers on its head, compelling them to choose Pidgeot as their Pokémon."



19. Rattata

19. Rattata play

19. Rattata

"Rattata is cautious in the extreme. Even while it is asleep, it constantly listens by moving its ears around. It is not picky about where it lives—it will make its nest anywhere."



20. Raticate

20. Raticate play

20. Raticate

"Raticate's sturdy fangs grow steadily. To keep them ground down, it gnaws on rocks and logs. It may even chew on the walls of houses."



21. Spearow

21. Spearow play

21. Spearow

"Spearow has a very loud cry that can be heard over half a mile away. If its high, keening cry is heard echoing all around, it is a sign that they are warning each other of danger."



22. Fearow

22. Fearow play

22. Fearow

"Fearow is recognized by its long neck and elongated beak. They are conveniently shaped for catching prey in soil or water. It deftly moves its long and skinny beak to pluck prey."



23. Ekans

23. Ekans play

23. Ekans

"Ekans curls itself up in a spiral while it rests. Assuming this position allows it to quickly respond to a threat from any direction with a glare from its upraised head."



24. Arbok

24. Arbok play

24. Arbok

"This Pokémon is terrifically strong in order to constrict things with its body. It can even flatten steel oil drums. Once Arbok wraps its body around its foe, escaping its crunching embrace is impossible."



25. Pikachu

25. Pikachu play

25. Pikachu

"Whenever Pikachu comes across something new, it blasts it with a jolt of electricity. If you come across a blackened berry, it's evidence that this Pokémon mistook the intensity of its charge."



26. Raichu

26. Raichu play

26. Raichu

"If the electrical sacs become excessively charged, Raichu plants its tail in the ground and discharges. Scorched patches of ground will be found near this Pokémon's nest."



27. Sandshrew

27. Sandshrew play

27. Sandshrew

"Sandshrew's body is configured to absorb water without waste, enabling it to survive in an arid desert. This Pokémon curls up to protect itself from its enemies."



28. Sandslash

28. Sandslash play

28. Sandslash

"Sandslash's body is covered by tough spikes, which are hardened sections of its hide. Once a year, the old spikes fall out, to be replaced with new spikes that grow out from beneath the old ones."



29. Nidoran♀

29. Nidoran♀ play

29. Nidoran♀

"Nidoran♀ has barbs that secrete a powerful poison. They are thought to have developed as protection for this small-bodied Pokémon. When enraged, it releases a horrible toxin from its horn."



30. Nidorina

30. Nidorina play

30. Nidorina

"When Nidorina are with their friends or family, they keep their barbs tucked away to prevent hurting each other. This Pokémon appears to become nervous if separated from the others."



31. Nidoqueen

31. Nidoqueen play

31. Nidoqueen

"Nidoqueen's body is encased in extremely hard scales. It is adept at sending foes flying with harsh tackles. This Pokémon is at its strongest when it is defending its young."



32. Nidoran♂

32. Nidoran♂ play

32. Nidoran♂

"Nidoran♂ has developed muscles for moving its ears. Thanks to them, the ears can be freely moved in any direction. Even the slightest sound does not escape this Pokémon's notice."



33. Nidorino

33. Nidorino play

33. Nidorino

"Nidorino has a horn that is harder than a diamond. If it senses a hostile presence, all the barbs on its back bristle up at once, and it challenges the foe with all its might."



34. Nidoking

34. Nidoking play

34. Nidoking

"Nidoking's thick tail packs enormously destructive power. With one swing, it can topple a metal transmission tower. Once this Pokémon goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it."



35. Clefairy

35. Clefairy play

35. Clefairy

"On every night of a full moon, groups of this Pokémon come out to play. When dawn arrives, the tired Clefairy return to their quiet mountain retreats and go to sleep nestled up against each other."



36. Clefable

36. Clefable play

36. Clefable

"Clefable moves by skipping lightly as if it were flying using its wings. Its bouncy step lets it even walk on water. It is known to take strolls on lakes on quiet, moonlit nights."



37. Vulpix

37. Vulpix play

37. Vulpix

"At the time of its birth, Vulpix has one white tail. The tail separates into six if this Pokémon receives plenty of love from its Trainer. The six tails become magnificently curled."



38. Ninetales

38. Ninetales play

38. Ninetales

"Ninetales casts a sinister light from its bright red eyes to gain total control over its foe's mind. This Pokémon is said to live for a thousand years."



39. Jigglypuff

39. Jigglypuff play

39. Jigglypuff

"Jigglypuff's vocal cords can freely adjust the wavelength of its voice. This Pokémon uses this ability to sing at precisely the right wavelength to make its foes most drowsy."



40. Wigglytuff

40. Wigglytuff play

40. Wigglytuff

"Wigglytuff has large, saucerlike eyes. The surfaces of its eyes are always covered with a thin layer of tears. If any dust gets in this Pokémon's eyes, it is quickly washed away."



41. Zubat

41. Zubat play

41. Zubat

"Zubat remains quietly unmoving in a dark spot during the bright daylight hours. It does so because prolonged exposure to the sun causes its body to become slightly burned."



42. Golbat

42. Golbat play

42. Golbat

"Golbat loves to drink the blood of living things. It is particularly active in the pitch black of night. This Pokémon flits around in the night skies, seeking fresh blood."



43. Oddish

43. Oddish play

43. Oddish

"During the daytime, Oddish buries itself in soil to absorb nutrients from the ground using its entire body. The more fertile the soil, the glossier its leaves become."



44. Gloom

44. Gloom play

44. Gloom

"Gloom releases a foul fragrance from the pistil of its flower. When faced with danger, the stench worsens. If this Pokémon is feeling calm and secure, it does not release its usual stinky aroma."



45. Vileplume

45. Vileplume play

45. Vileplume

"Vileplume's toxic pollen triggers atrocious allergy attacks. That's why it is advisable never to approach any attractive flowers in a jungle, however pretty they may be."



46. Paras

46. Paras play

46. Paras

"Paras has parasitic mushrooms growing on its back called tochukaso. They grow large by drawing nutrients from this Bug Pokémon host. They are highly valued as a medicine for extending life."



47. Parasect

47. Parasect play

47. Parasect

"Parasect is known to infest large trees en masse and drain nutrients from the lower trunk and roots. When an infested tree dies, they move onto another tree all at once."



48. Venonat

48. Venonat play

48. Venonat

"Venonat is said to have evolved with a coat of thin, stiff hair that covers its entire body for protection. It possesses large eyes that never fail to spot even minuscule prey."



49. Venomoth

49. Venomoth play

49. Venomoth

"Venomoth is nocturnal—it is a Pokémon that only becomes active at night. Its favorite prey are small insects that gather around streetlights, attracted by the light in the darkness."



50. Diglett

50. Diglett play

50. Diglett

"Diglett are raised in most farms. The reason is simple— wherever this Pokémon burrows, the soil is left perfectly tilled for planting crops. This soil is made ideal for growing delicious vegetables."



51. Dugtrio

51. Dugtrio play

51. Dugtrio

"Dugtrio are actually triplets that emerged from one body. As a result, each triplet thinks exactly like the other two triplets. They work cooperatively to burrow endlessly."



52. Meowth

52. Meowth play

52. Meowth

"Meowth withdraws its sharp claws into its paws to slinkily sneak about without making any incriminating footsteps. For some reason, this Pokémon loves shiny coins that glitter with light."



53. Persian

53. Persian play

53. Persian

"Persian has six bold whiskers that give it a look of toughness. The whiskers sense air movements to determine what is in the Pokémon's surrounding vicinity. It becomes docile if grabbed by the whiskers."



54. Psyduck

54. Psyduck play

54. Psyduck

"Psyduck uses a mysterious power. When it does so, this Pokémon generates brain waves that are supposedly only seen in sleepers. This discovery spurred controversy among scholars."



55. Golduck

55. Golduck play

55. Golduck

"The webbed flippers on its forelegs and hind legs and the streamlined body of Golduck give it frightening speed. This Pokémon is definitely much faster than even the most athletic swimmer."



56. Mankey

56. Mankey play

56. Mankey

"When Mankey starts shaking and its nasal breathing turns rough, it's a sure sign that it is becoming angry. However, because it goes into a towering rage almost instantly, it is impossible for anyone to flee its wrath."



57. Primeape

57. Primeape play

57. Primeape

"When Primeape becomes furious, its blood circulation is boosted. In turn, its muscles are made even stronger. However, it also becomes much less intelligent at the same time."



58. Growlithe

58. Growlithe play

58. Growlithe

"Growlithe has a superb sense of smell. Once it smells anything, this Pokémon won't forget the scent, no matter what. It uses its advanced olfactory sense to determine the emotions of other living things."



59. Arcanine

59. Arcanine play

59. Arcanine

"Arcanine is known for its high speed. It is said to be capable of running over 6,200 miles in a single day and night. The fire that blazes wildly within this Pokémon's body is its source of power."



60. Poliwag

60. Poliwag play

60. Poliwag

"Poliwag has a very thin skin. It is possible to see the Pokémon's spiral innards right through the skin. Despite its thinness, however, the skin is also very flexible. Even sharp fangs bounce right off it."



61. Poliwhirl

61. Poliwhirl play

61. Poliwhirl

"The surface of Poliwhirl's body is always wet and slick with a slimy fluid. Because of this slippery covering, it can easily slip and slide out of the clutches of any enemy in battle."



62. Poliwrath

62. Poliwrath play

62. Poliwrath

"Poliwrath's highly developed, brawny muscles never grow fatigued, however much it exercises. It is so tirelessly strong, this Pokémon can swim back and forth across the ocean without effort."



63. Abra

63. Abra play

63. Abra

"Abra sleeps for eighteen hours a day. However, it can sense the presence of foes even while it is sleeping. In such a situation, this Pokémon immediately teleports to safety."



64. Kadabra

64. Kadabra play

64. Kadabra

"Kadabra emits a peculiar alpha wave if it develops a headache. Only those people with a particularly strong psyche can hope to become a Trainer of this Pokémon."



65. Alakazam

65. Alakazam play

65. Alakazam

"Alakazam's brain continually grows, making its head far too heavy to support with its neck. This Pokémon holds its head up using its psychokinetic power instead."



66. Machop

66. Machop play

66. Machop

"Machop's muscles are special—they never get sore no matter how much they are used in exercise. This Pokémon has sufficient power to hurl a hundred adult humans."



67. Machoke

67. Machoke play

67. Machoke

"Machoke's thoroughly toned muscles possess the hardness of steel. This Pokémon has so much strength, it can easily hold aloft a sumo wrestler on just one finger."



68. Machamp

68. Machamp play

68. Machamp

"Machamp has the power to hurl anything aside. However, trying to do any work requiring care and dexterity causes its arms to get tangled. This Pokémon tends to leap into action before it thinks."



69. Bellsprout

69. Bellsprout play

69. Bellsprout

"Bellsprout's thin and flexible body lets it bend and sway to avoid any attack, however strong it may be. From its mouth, this Pokémon spits a corrosive fluid that melts even iron."



70. Weepinbell

70. Weepinbell play

70. Weepinbell

"Weepinbell has a large hook on its rear end. At night, the Pokémon hooks on to a tree branch and goes to sleep. If it moves around in its sleep, it may wake up to find itself on the ground."



71. Victreebel

71. Victreebel play

71. Victreebel

"Victreebel has a long vine that extends from its head. This vine is waved and flicked about as if it were an animal to attract prey. When an unsuspecting prey draws near, this Pokémon swallows it whole."



72. Tentacool

72. Tentacool play

72. Tentacool

"Tentacool's body is largely composed of water. If it is removed from the sea, it dries up like parchment. If this Pokémon happens to become dehydrated, put it back into the sea."



73. Tentacruel

73. Tentacruel play

73. Tentacruel

"Tentacruel has large red orbs on its head. The orbs glow before lashing the vicinity with a harsh ultrasonic blast. This Pokémon's outburst creates rough waves around it."



74. Geodude

74. Geodude play

74. Geodude

"The longer a Geodude lives, the more its edges are chipped and worn away, making it more rounded in appearance. However, this Pokémon's heart will remain hard, craggy, and rough always."



75. Graveler

75. Graveler play

75. Graveler

"Graveler grows by feeding on rocks. Apparently, it prefers to eat rocks that are covered in moss. This Pokémon eats its way through a ton of rocks on a daily basis."



76. Golem

76. Golem play

76. Golem

"Golem live up on mountains. If there is a large earthquake, these Pokémon will come rolling down off the mountains en masse to the foothills below."



77. Ponyta

77. Ponyta play

77. Ponyta

"Ponyta is very weak at birth. It can barely stand up. This Pokémon becomes stronger by stumbling and falling to keep up with its parent."



78. Rapidash

78. Rapidash play

78. Rapidash

"Rapidash usually can be seen casually cantering in the fields and plains. However, when this Pokémon turns serious, its fiery manes flare and blaze as it gallops its way up to 150 mph."



79. Slowpoke

79. Slowpoke play

79. Slowpoke

"Slowpoke uses its tail to catch prey by dipping it in water at the side of a river. However, this Pokémon often forgets what it's doing and often spends entire days just loafing at water's edge."



80. Slowbro

80. Slowbro play

80. Slowbro

"Slowbro's tail has a Shellder firmly attached with a bite. As a result, the tail can't be used for fishing anymore. This causes Slowbro to grudgingly swim and catch prey instead."



81. Magnemite

81. Magnemite play

81. Magnemite

"Magnemite attaches itself to power lines to feed on electricity. If your house has a power outage, check your circuit breakers. You may find a large number of this Pokémon clinging to the breaker box."



82. Magneton

82. Magneton play

82. Magneton

"Magneton emits a powerful magnetic force that is fatal to mechanical devices. As a result, large cities sound sirens to warn citizens of large-scale outbreaks of this Pokémon."



83. Farfetch'd

83. Farfetch'd play

83. Farfetch'd

"Farfetch'd is always seen with a stalk from a plant of some sort. Apparently, there are good stalks and bad stalks. This Pokémon has been known to fight with others over stalks."



84. Duduo

84. Duduo play

84. Duduo

"Doduo's two heads never sleep at the same time. Its two heads take turns sleeping, so one head can always keep watch for enemies while the other one sleeps."



85. Dodrio

85. Dodrio play

85. Dodrio

"Watch out if Dodrio's three heads are looking in three separate directions. It's a sure sign that it is on its guard. Don't go near this Pokémon if it's being wary—it may decide to peck you."



86. Seel

86. Seel play

86. Seel

"Seel hunts for prey in the frigid sea underneath sheets of ice. When it needs to breathe, it punches a hole through the ice with the sharply protruding section of its head."



87. Dewgong

87. Dewgong play

87. Dewgong

"Dewgong loves to snooze on bitterly cold ice. The sight of this Pokémon sleeping on a glacier was mistakenly thought to be a mermaid by a mariner long ago."



88. Grimer

88. Grimer play

88. Grimer

"Grimer's sludgy and rubbery body can be forced through any opening, however small it may be. This Pokémon enters sewer pipes to drink filthy wastewater."



89. Muk

89. Muk play

89. Muk

"From Muk's body seeps a foul fluid that gives off a nose-bendingly horrible stench. Just one drop of this Pokémon's body fluid can turn a pool stagnant and rancid."



90. Shellder

90. Shellder play

90. Shellder

"At night, this Pokémon uses its broad tongue to burrow a hole in the seafloor sand and then sleep in it. While it is sleeping, Shellder closes its shell, but leaves its tongue hanging out."



91. Cloyster

91. Cloyster play

91. Cloyster

"Cloyster is capable of swimming in the sea. It does so by swallowing water, then jetting it out toward the rear. This Pokémon shoots spikes from its shell using the same system."



92. Gastly

92. Gastly play

92. Gastly

"Gastly is largely composed of gaseous matter. When exposed to a strong wind, the gaseous body quickly dwindles away. Groups of this Pokémon cluster under the eaves of houses to escape the ravages of wind."



93. Haunter

93. Haunter play

93. Haunter

"Haunter is a dangerous Pokémon. If one beckons you while floating in darkness, you must never approach it. This Pokémon will try to lick you with its tongue and steal your life away."



94. Gengar

94. Gengar play

94. Gengar

"Sometimes, on a dark night, your shadow thrown by a streetlight will suddenly and startlingly overtake you. It is actually a Gengar running past you, pretending to be your shadow."



95. Onix

95. Onix play

95. Onix

"Onix has a magnet in its brain. It acts as a compass so that this Pokémon does not lose direction while it is tunneling. As it grows older, its body becomes increasingly rounder and smoother."



96. Drowzee

96. Drowzee play

96. Drowzee

"If your nose becomes itchy while you are sleeping, it's a sure sign that one of these Pokémon is standing above your pillow and trying to eat your dream through your nostrils."



97. Hypno

97. Hypno play

97. Hypno

"Hypno holds a pendulum in its hand. The arcing movement and glitter of the pendulum lull the foe into a deep state of hypnosis. While this Pokémon searches for prey, it polishes the pendulum."



98. Krabby

98. Krabby play

98. Krabby

"Krabby live on beaches, burrowed inside holes dug into the sand. On sandy beaches with little in the way of food, these Pokémon can be seen squabbling with each other over territory."



99. Kingler

99. Kingler play

99. Kingler

"Kingler has an enormous, oversized claw. It waves this huge claw in the air to communicate with others. However, because the claw is so heavy, the Pokémon quickly tires."



100. Voltorb

100. Voltorb play

100. Voltorb

"Voltorb was first sighted at a company that manufactures Poké Balls. The link between that sighting and the fact that this Pokémon looks very similar to a Poké Ball remains a mystery."



101. Electrode

101. Electrode play

101. Electrode

"Electrode eats electricity in the atmosphere. On days when lightning strikes, you can see this Pokémon exploding all over the place from eating too much electricity."



102. Exeggcute

102. Exeggcute play

102. Exeggcute

"This Pokémon consists of six eggs that form a closely knit cluster. The six eggs attract each other and spin around. When cracks increasingly appear on the eggs, Exeggcute is close to evolution."



103. Exeggutor

103. Exeggutor play

103. Exeggutor

"Exeggutor originally came from the tropics. Its heads steadily grow larger from exposure to strong sunlight. It is said that when the heads fall off, they group together to form Exeggcute."



104. Cubone

104. Cubone play

104. Cubone

"Cubone pines for the mother it will never see again. Seeing a likeness of its mother in the full moon, it cries. The stains on the skull the Pokémon wears are made by the tears it sheds."



105. Marowak

105. Marowak play

105. Marowak

"Marowak is the evolved form of a Cubone that has overcome its sadness at the loss of its mother and grown tough. This Pokémon's tempered and hardened spirit is not easily broken."



106. Hitmonlee

106. Hitmonlee play

106. Hitmonlee

"Hitmonlee's legs freely contract and stretch. Using these springlike legs, it bowls over foes with devastating kicks. After battle, it rubs down its legs and loosens the muscles to overcome fatigue."



107. Hitmonchan

107. Hitmonchan play

107. Hitmonchan

"Hitmonchan is said to possess the spirit of a boxer who had been working toward a world championship. This Pokémon has an indomitable spirit and will never give up in the face of adversity."



108. Lickitung

108. Lickitung play

108. Lickitung

"Whenever Lickitung comes across something new, it will unfailingly give it a lick. It does so because it memorizes things by texture and by taste. It is somewhat put off by sour things"



109. Koffing

109. Koffing play

109. Koffing

"If Koffing becomes agitated, it raises the toxicity of its internal gases and jets them out from all over its body. This Pokémon may also overinflate its round body, then explode."



110. Weezing

110. Weezing play

110. Weezing

"Weezing loves the gases given off by rotted kitchen garbage. This Pokémon will find a dirty, unkempt house and make it its home. At night, when the people in the house are asleep, it will go through the trash."



111. Rhyhorn

111. Rhyhorn play

111. Rhyhorn

"Rhyhorn runs in a straight line, smashing everything in its path. It is not bothered even if it rushes headlong into a block of steel. This Pokémon may feel some pain from the collision the next day, however."



112. Rhydon

112. Rhydon play

112. Rhydon

"Rhydon's horn can crush even uncut diamonds. One sweeping blow of its tail can topple a building. This Pokémon's hide is extremely tough. Even direct cannon hits don't leave a scratch."



113. Chansey

113. Chansey play

113. Chansey

"Chansey lays nutritionally excellent eggs on an everyday basis. The eggs are so delicious, they are easily and eagerly devoured by even those people who have lost their appetite."



114. Tangela

114. Tangela play

114. Tangela

"Tangela's vines snap off easily if they are grabbed. This happens without pain, allowing it to make a quick getaway. The lost vines are replaced by newly grown vines the very next day."



115. Kangaskhan

115. Kangaskhan play

115. Kangaskhan

"If you come across a young Kangaskhan playing by itself, you must never disturb it or attempt to catch it. The baby Pokémon's parent is sure to be in the area, and it will become violently enraged at you."



116. Horsea

116. Horsea play

116. Horsea

"Horsea eats small insects and moss off of rocks. If the ocean current turns fast, this Pokémon anchors itself by wrapping its tail around rocks or coral to prevent being washed away."



117. Seadra

117. Seadra play

117. Seadra

"Seadra sleeps after wriggling itself between the branches of coral. Those trying to harvest coral are occasionally stung by this Pokémon's poison barbs if they fail to notice it."



118. Goldeen

118. Goldeen play

118. Goldeen

"Goldeen is a very beautiful Pokémon with fins that billow elegantly in water. However, don't let your guard down around this Pokémon—it could ram you powerfully with its horn."



119. Seaking

119. Seaking play

119. Seaking

"In the autumn, Seaking males can be seen performing courtship dances in riverbeds to woo females. During this season, this Pokémon's body coloration is at its most beautiful."



120. Staryu

120. Staryu play

120. Staryu

"Staryu's center section has an organ called the core that shines bright red. If you go to a beach toward the end of summer, the glowing cores of these Pokémon look like the stars in the sky."



121. Starmie

121. Starmie play

121. Starmie

"Starmie's center section—the core—glows brightly in seven colors. Because of its luminous nature, this Pokémon has been given the nickname “the gem of the sea.""



122. Mr. Mime

122. Mr. Mime play

122. Mr. Mime

"Mr. Mime is a master of pantomime. Its gestures and motions convince watchers that something unseeable actually exists. Once the watchers are convinced, the unseeable thing exists as if it were real."



123. Scyther

123. Scyther play

123. Scyther

"Scyther is blindingly fast. Its blazing speed enhances the effectiveness of the twin scythes on its forearms. This Pokémon's scythes are so effective, they can slice through thick logs in one wicked stroke.



124. Jynx

124. Jynx play

124. Jynx

"Jynx walks rhythmically, swaying and shaking its hips as if it were dancing. Its motions are so bouncingly alluring, people seeing it are compelled to shake their hips without giving any thought to what they are doing."



125. Electabuzz

125. Electabuzz play

125. Electabuzz

"When a storm arrives, gangs of this Pokémon compete with each other to scale heights that are likely to be stricken by lightning bolts. Some towns use Electabuzz in place of lightning rods."



126. Magmar

126. Magmar play

126. Magmar

"In battle, Magmar blows out intensely hot flames from all over its body to intimidate its opponent. This Pokémon's fiery bursts create heat waves that ignite grass and trees in its surroundings."



127. Pinsir

127. Pinsir play

127. Pinsir

"Pinsir is astoundingly strong. It can grip a foe weighing twice its weight in its horns and easily lift it. This Pokémon's movements turn sluggish in cold places."



128. Tauros

128. Tauros play

128. Tauros

"This Pokémon is not satisfied unless it is rampaging at all times. If there is no opponent for Tauros to battle, it will charge at thick trees and knock them down to calm itself."



129. Magikarp

129. Magikarp play

129. Magikarp

"Magikarp is a pathetic excuse for a Pokémon that is only capable of flopping and splashing. This behavior prompted scientists to undertake research into it."



130. Gyarados

130. Gyarados play

130. Gyarados

"When Magikarp evolves into Gyarados, its brain cells undergo a structural transformation. It is said that this transformation is to blame for this Pokémon's wildly violent nature."



131. Lapras

131. Lapras play

131. Lapras

"People have driven Lapras almost to the point of extinction. In the evenings, this Pokémon is said to sing plaintively as it seeks what few others of its kind still remain."



132. Ditto (no confirmed discoveries in the game yet)

132. Ditto (no confirmed discoveries in the game yet) play

132. Ditto (no confirmed discoveries in the game yet)

"Ditto rearranges its cell structure to transform itself into other shapes. However, if it tries to transform itself into something by relying on its memory, this Pokémon manages to get details wrong."



133. Eevee

133. Eevee play

133. Eevee

"Eevee has an unstable genetic makeup that suddenly mutates due to the environment in which it lives. Radiation from various stones causes this Pokémon to evolve."



134. Vaporeon

134. Vaporeon play

134. Vaporeon

"Vaporeon underwent a spontaneous mutation and grew fins and gills that allow it to live underwater. This Pokémon has the ability to freely control water."



135. Jolteon

135. Jolteon play

135. Jolteon

"Jolteon's cells generate a low level of electricity. This power is amplified by the static electricity of its fur, enabling the Pokémon to drop thunderbolts. The bristling fur is made of electrically charged needles."



136. Flareon

136. Flareon play

136. Flareon

"Flareon's fluffy fur has a functional purpose—it releases heat into the air so that its body does not get excessively hot. This Pokémon's body temperature can rise to a maximum of 1,650 degrees Fahrenheit."



137. Porygon

137. Porygon play

137. Porygon

"Porygon is capable of reverting itself entirely back to program data and entering cyberspace. This Pokémon is copy protected so it cannot be duplicated by copying."



138. Omanyte

138. Omanyte play

138. Omanyte

"Omanyte is one of the ancient and long-since-extinct Pokémon that have been regenerated from fossils by people. If attacked by an enemy, it withdraws itself inside its hard shell."



139. Omastar

139. Omastar play

139. Omastar

"Omastar uses its tentacles to capture its prey. It is believed to have become extinct because its shell grew too large and heavy, causing its movements to become too slow and ponderous."



140. Kabuto

140. Kabuto play

140. Kabuto

"Kabuto is a Pokémon that has been regenerated from a fossil. However, in extremely rare cases, living examples have been discovered. The Pokémon has not changed at all for 300 million years."



141. Kabutops

141. Kabutops play

141. Kabutops

"Kabutops swam underwater to hunt for its prey in ancient times. The Pokémon was apparently evolving from being a water dweller to living on land as evident from the beginnings of change in its gills and legs."



142. Aerodactyl

142. Aerodactyl play

142. Aerodactyl

"Aerodactyl is a Pokémon from the age of dinosaurs. It was regenerated from genetic material extracted from amber. It is imagined to have been the king of the skies in ancient times."



143. Snorlax

143. Snorlax play

143. Snorlax

"Snorlax's typical day consists of nothing more than eating and sleeping. It is such a docile Pokémon that there are children who use its expansive belly as a place to play."



147. Dratini

147. Dratini play

147. Dratini

"Dratini continually molts and sloughs off its old skin. It does so because the life energy within its body steadily builds to reach uncontrollable levels."



148. Dragonair

148. Dragonair play

148. Dragonair

"Dragonair stores an enormous amount of energy inside its body. It is said to alter weather conditions in its vicinity by discharging energy from the crystals on its neck and tail."



149. Dragonite

149. Dragonite play

149. Dragonite

"Dragonite is capable of circling the globe in just 16 hours. It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land."



152. Chikorita

152. Chikorita play

152. Chikorita

(The Pokemon Company)

"It uses the leaf on its head to determine the temperature and humidity. It loves to sunbathe."



153. Bayleef

153. Bayleef play

153. Bayleef

(The Nintendo Company)

"Bayleef’s neck is ringed by curled-up leaves. Inside each tubular leaf is a small shoot of a tree. The fragrance of this shoot makes people peppy."



153. Meganium

153. Meganium play

153. Meganium

(The Nintendo Company)

"The fragrance of Meganium’s flower soothes and calms emotions. In battle, this Pokémon gives off more of its becalming scent to blunt the foe’s fighting spirit."



155. Cyndaquil

155. Cyndaquil play

155. Cyndaquil

(The Nintendo Company)

"Cyndaquil protects itself by flaring up the flames on its back. The flames are vigorous if the Pokémon is angry. However, if it is tired, the flames splutter fitfully with incomplete combustion."



156. Quilava

156. Quilava play

156. Quilava

(The Nintendo Company)

"Quilava keeps its foes at bay with the intensity of its flames and gusts of superheated air. This Pokémon applies its outstanding nimbleness to dodge attacks even while scorching the foe with flames."



157. Typhlosion

157. Typhlosion play

157. Typhlosion

(The Nintendo Company)

"Typhlosion obscures itself behind a shimmering heat haze that it creates using its intensely hot flames. This Pokémon creates blazing explosive blasts that burn everything to cinders."



158. Totodile

158. Totodile play

158. Totodile

(The Nintendo Company)

"Despite the smallness of its body, Totodile’s jaws are very powerful. While the Pokémon may think it is just playfully nipping, its bite has enough power to cause serious injury."



159. Croconaw

159. Croconaw play

159. Croconaw

(The Nintendo Company)

"Once Croconaw has clamped its jaws on its foe, it will absolutely not let go. Because the tips of its fangs are forked back like barbed fishhooks, they become impossible to remove when they have sunk in."



160. Feraligatr

160. Feraligatr play

160. Feraligatr

(The Nintendo Company)

"Feraligatr intimidates its foes by opening its huge mouth. In battle, it will kick the ground hard with its thick and powerful hind legs to charge at the foe at an incredible speed."



161. Sentret

161. Sentret play

161. Sentret

(The Nintendo Company)

"When Sentret sleeps, it does so while another stands guard. The sentry wakes the others at the first sign of danger. When this Pokémon becomes separated from its pack, it becomes incapable of sleep due to fear."



162. Furret

162. Furret play

162. Furret

(The Nintendo Company)

"Furret has a very slim build. When under attack, it can slickly squirm through narrow spaces and get away. In spite of its short limbs, this Pokémon is very nimble and fleet."



163. Hoothoot

163. Hoothoot play

163. Hoothoot

(The Nintendo Company)

"Hoothoot has an internal organ that senses and tracks the earth’s rotation. Using this special organ, this Pokémon begins hooting at precisely the same time every day."



164. Noctowl

164. Noctowl play

164. Noctowl

(The Nintendo Company)

"Noctowl never fails at catching prey in darkness. This Pokémon owes its success to its superior vision that allows it to see in minimal light, and to its soft, supple wings that make no sound in flight."



165. Ledyba

165. Ledyba play

165. Ledyba

(The Nintendo Company)

"Ledyba secretes an aromatic fluid from where its legs join its body. This fluid is used for communicating with others. This Pokémon conveys its feelings to others by altering the fluid’s scent."



166. Ledian

166. Ledian play

166. Ledian

(The Nintendo Company)

"It is said that in lands with clean air, where the stars fill the sky, there live Ledian in countless numbers. There is a good reason for this—the Pokémon uses the light of the stars as its energy."



167. Spinarak

167. Spinarak play

167. Spinarak

(The Nintendo Company)

"The web spun by Spinarak can be considered its second nervous system. It is said that this Pokémon can determine what kind of prey is touching its web just by the tiny vibrations it feels through the web’s strands."



168. Ariados

168. Ariados play

168. Ariados

(The Nintendo Company)

"Ariados’s feet are tipped with tiny hooked claws that enable it to scuttle on ceilings and vertical walls. This Pokémon constricts the foe with thin and strong silk webbing."



169. Crobat

169. Crobat play

169. Crobat

(The Pokemon Company)

"Crobat sneaks up on its intended prey using wings that barely make a sound. This Pokémon rests by hanging on a tree branch with its rear legs that serve as wings."



170. Chinchou

170. Chinchou play

170. Chinchou

(The Nintendo Company)

"Chinchou’s two antennas are filled with cells that generate strong electricity. This Pokémon’s cells create so much electrical power, it even makes itself tingle slightly."



171. Lanturn

171. Lanturn play

171. Lanturn

(The Nintendo Company)

"Lanturn is known to emit light. If you peer down into the dark sea from a ship at night, you can sometimes see this Pokémon’s light rising from the depths where it swims. It gives the sea an appearance of a starlit night."



172. Pichu

172. Pichu play

172. Pichu

(The Nintendo Company)

"When Pichu plays with others, it may short out electricity with another Pichu, creating a shower of sparks. In that event, this Pokémon will begin crying, startled by the flash of sparks."



173. Cleffa

173. Cleffa play

173. Cleffa

(The Nintendo Company)

"On nights with many shooting stars, Cleffa can be seen dancing in a ring. They dance through the night and stop only at the break of day, when these Pokémon quench their thirst with the morning dew."



174. Igglybuff

174. Igglybuff play

174. Igglybuff

(The Nintendo Company)

"Igglybuff has a soft and plushy body that feels very much like a marshmallow. From this body wafts a gently sweet fragrance that soothes and calms the emotions of its foes."



175. Togepi

175. Togepi play

175. Togepi

(The Nintendo Company)

"As its energy, Togepi uses the positive emotions of compassion and pleasure exuded by people and Pokémon. This Pokémon stores up feelings of happiness inside its shell, then shares them with others."



176. Togetic

176. Togetic play

176. Togetic

(The Nintendo Company)

"Togetic is said to be a Pokémon that brings good fortune. When the Pokémon spots someone who is pure of heart, it is said to appear and share its happiness with that person."



177. Natu

177. Natu play

177. Natu

(The Pokemon Company)

"Natu has a highly developed jumping ability. The Pokémon flaps and leaps onto tree branches that are taller than grown-up people to pick at the tree’s new shoots."



178. Xatu

178. Xatu play

178. Xatu

(The Pokemon Company)

"Xatu is known to stand motionless while staring at the sun all day long. Some people revere it as a mystical Pokémon out of their belief that Xatu is in possession of the power to see into the future."



179. Mareep

179. Mareep play

179. Mareep

(The Pokemon Company)

"Mareep’s fluffy coat of wool rubs together and builds a static charge. The more static electricity is charged, the more brightly the lightbulb at the tip of its tail glows."



180. Flaaffy

180. Flaaffy play

180. Flaaffy

(The Pokemon Company)

"Flaaffy’s wool quality changes so that it can generate a high amount of static electricity with a small amount of wool. The bare and slick parts of its hide are shielded against electricity."



181. Ampharos

181. Ampharos play

181. Ampharos

(The Pokemon Company)

"Ampharos gives off so much light that it can be seen even from space. People in the old days used the light of this Pokémon to send signals back and forth with others far away."



182. Bellossom

182. Bellossom play

182. Bellossom

(The Pokemon Company)

" A Bellossom grows flowers more beautifully if it has evolved from a smelly Gloom—the more stinky the better. At night, this Pokémon closes its petals and goes to sleep."



183. Marill

183. Marill play

183. Marill

(The Pokemon Company)

"When fishing for food at the edge of a fast-running stream, Marill wraps its tail around the trunk of a tree. This Pokémon’s tail is flexible and configured to stretch."



184. Azumarill

184. Azumarill play

184. Azumarill

(The Pokemon Company)

"Azumarill can make balloons out of air. It makes these air balloons if it spots a drowning Pokémon. The air balloons enable the Pokémon in trouble to breathe."



185. Sudowoodo

185. Sudowoodo play

185. Sudowoodo

(The Pokemon Company)

"Sudowoodo camouflages itself as a tree to avoid being attacked by enemies. However, because its hands remain green throughout the year, the Pokémon is easily identified as a fake during the winter."



186. Politoed

186. Politoed play

186. Politoed

(The Pokemon Company)

"The curled hair on Politoed’s head is proof of its status as a king. It is said that the longer and more curled the hair, the more respect this Pokémon earns from its peers."



187. Hoppip

187. Hoppip play

187. Hoppip

(The Pokemon Company)

"This Pokémon drifts and floats with the wind. If it senses the approach of strong winds, Hoppip links its leaves with other Hoppip to prepare against being blown away."



188. Skiploom

188. Skiploom play

188. Skiploom

(The Pokemon Company)

"Skiploom’s flower blossoms when the temperature rises above 64 degrees Fahrenheit. How much the flower opens depends on the temperature. For that reason, this Pokémon is sometimes used as a thermometer."



189. Jumpluff

189. Jumpluff play

189. Jumpluff

(The Pokemon Company)

"Jumpluff rides warm southern winds to cross the sea and fly to foreign lands. The Pokémon descends to the ground when it encounters cold air while it is floating."



190. Aipom

190. Aipom play

190. Aipom

(The Pokemon Company)

"Aipom’s tail ends in a hand-like appendage that can be cleverly manipulated. However, because the Pokémon uses its tail so much, its real hands have become rather clumsy."



191. Sunkern

191. Sunkern play

191. Sunkern

(The Pokemon Company)

"Sunkern tries to move as little as it possibly can. It does so because it tries to conserve all the nutrients it has stored in its body for its evolution. It will not eat a thing, subsisting only on morning dew."



192. Sunflora

192. Sunflora play

192. Sunflora

(The Pokemon Company)

"Sunflora converts solar energy into nutrition. It moves around actively in the daytime when it is warm. It stops moving as soon as the sun goes down for the night."



193. Yanma

193. Yanma play

193. Yanma

(The Pokemon Company)

"Yanma is capable of seeing 360 degrees without having to move its eyes. It is a great flier that is adept at making sudden stops and turning midair. This Pokémon uses its flying ability to quickly chase down targeted prey."



194. Wooper

194. Wooper play

194. Wooper

(The Pokemon Company)

"Wooper usually lives in water. However, it occasionally comes out onto land in search of food. On land, it coats its body with a gooey, toxic film."



195. Quagsire

195. Quagsire play

195. Quagsire

(The Pokemon Company)

"Quagsire hunts for food by leaving its mouth wide open in water and waiting for its prey to blunder in unaware. Because the Pokémon does not move, it does not get very hungry."



196. Espeon

196. Espeon play

196. Espeon

(The Pokemon Company)

"Espeon is extremely loyal to any Trainer it considers to be worthy. It is said that this Pokémon developed its precognitive powers to protect its Trainer from harm."



197. Umbreon

197. Umbreon play

197. Umbreon

(The Pokemon Company)

"Umbreon evolved as a result of exposure to the moon’s waves. It hides silently in darkness and waits for its foes to make a move. The rings on its body glow when it leaps to attack."



198. Murkrow

198. Murkrow play

198. Murkrow

(The Pokemon Company)

"Murkrow was feared and loathed as the alleged bearer of ill fortune. This Pokémon shows strong interest in anything that sparkles or glitters. It will even try to steal rings from women."



199. Slowking

199. Slowking play

199. Slowking

(The Pokemon Company)

"Slowking undertakes research every day in an effort to solve the mysteries of the world. However, this Pokémon apparently forgets everything it has learned if the Shellder on its head comes off."



200. Misdreavus

200. Misdreavus play

200. Misdreavus

(The Pokemon Company)

"Misdreavus frightens people with a creepy, sobbing cry. The Pokémon apparently uses its red spheres to absorb the fearful feelings of foes and turn them into nutrition."



201. Unown

201. Unown play

201. Unown

(The Pokemon Company)

"This Pokémon is shaped like ancient writing. It is a mystery as to which came first, the ancient writings or the various Unown. Research into this topic is ongoing but nothing is known."



202. Wobbuffet

202. Wobbuffet play

202. Wobbuffet

(The Pokemon Company)

"Wobbuffet does nothing but endure attacks—it won’t attack on its own. However, it won’t endure an attack on its tail. When that happens, the Pokémon will try to take the foe with it using Destiny Bond."



203. Girafarig

203. Girafarig play

203. Girafarig

(The Pokemon Company)

"Girafarig’s rear head contains a tiny brain that is too small for thinking. However, the rear head doesn’t need to sleep, so it can keep watch over its surroundings 24 hours a day."



204. Pineco

204. Pineco play

204. Pineco

(The Pokemon Company)

"Pineco hangs from a tree branch and patiently waits for prey to come along. If the Pokémon is disturbed while eating by someone shaking its tree, it drops down to the ground and explodes with no warning."



205. Forretress

205. Forretress play

205. Forretress

(The Pokemon Company)

"Forretress conceals itself inside its hardened steel shell. The shell is opened when the Pokémon is catching prey, but it does so at such a quick pace that the shell’s inside cannot be seen."



206. Dunsparce

206. Dunsparce play

206. Dunsparce

(The Pokemon Company)

"Dunsparce has a drill for its tail. It uses this tail to burrow into the ground backward. This Pokémon is known to make its nest in complex shapes deep under the ground."



207. Gligar

207. Gligar play

207. Gligar

(The Pokemon Company)

"Gligar glides through the air without a sound as if it were sliding. This Pokémon hangs on to the face of its foe using its clawed hind legs and the large pincers on its forelegs, then injects the prey with its poison barb."



208. Steelix

208. Steelix play

208. Steelix

(The Pokemon Company)

"Steelix lives even further underground than Onix. This Pokémon is known to dig toward the earth’s core. There are records of this Pokémon reaching a depth of over six-tenths of a mile underground."



209. Snubbull

209. Snubbull play

209. Snubbull

(The Pokemon Company)

"By baring its fangs and making a scary face, Snubbull sends smaller Pokémon scurrying away in terror. However, this Pokémon seems a little sad at making its foes flee."



210. Granbull

210. Granbull play

210. Granbull

(The Pokemon Company)

"Granbull has a particularly well-developed lower jaw. The enormous fangs are heavy, causing the Pokémon to tip its head back for balance. Unless it is startled, it will not try to bite indiscriminately."



211. Qwilfish

211. Qwilfish play

211. Qwilfish

(The Pokemon Company)

"Qwilfish sucks in water, inflating itself. This Pokémon uses the pressure of the water it swallowed to shoot toxic quills all at once from all over its body. It finds swimming somewhat challenging."



212. Scizor

212. Scizor play

212. Scizor

(The Pokemon Company)

"Scizor has a body with the hardness of steel. It is not easily fazed by ordinary sorts of attacks. This Pokémon flaps its wings to regulate its body temperature."



213. Shuckle

213. Shuckle play

213. Shuckle

(The Pokemon Company)

"Shuckle quietly hides itself under rocks, keeping its body concealed inside its hard shell while eating berries it has stored away. The berries mix with its body fluids to become a juice."



214. Heracross

214. Heracross play

214. Heracross

(The Pokemon Company)

"Heracross has sharp claws on its feet. These are planted firmly into the ground or the bark of a tree, giving the Pokémon a secure and solid footing to forcefully fling away foes with its proud horn."



215. Sneasel

215. Sneasel play

215. Sneasel

(The Pokemon Company)

"Sneasel scales trees by punching its hooked claws into the bark. This Pokémon seeks out unguarded nests and steals eggs for food while the parents are away."



216. Teddiursa

216. Teddiursa play

216. Teddiursa

(The Pokemon Company)

"This Pokémon likes to lick its palms that are sweetened by being soaked in honey. Teddiursa concocts its own honey by blending fruits and pollen collected by Beedrill."



217. Ursaring

217. Ursaring play

217. Ursaring

(The Pokemon Company)

"In the forests inhabited by Ursaring, it is said that there are many streams and towering trees where they gather food. This Pokémon walks through its forest gathering food every day."



218. Slugma

218. Slugma play

218. Slugma

(The Pokemon Company)

"Slugma does not have any blood in its body. Instead, intensely hot magma circulates throughout this Pokémon’s body, carrying essential nutrients and oxygen to its organs."



219. Magcargo

219. Magcargo play

219. Magcargo

(The Pokemon Company)

"Magcargo’s body temperature is approximately 18,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Water is vaporized on contact. If this Pokémon is caught in the rain, the raindrops instantly turn into steam, cloaking the area in a thick fog."



220. Swinub

220. Swinub play

220. Swinub

(The Pokemon Company)

"Swinub roots for food by rubbing its snout against the ground. Its favorite food is a mushroom that grows under the cover of dead grass. This Pokémon occasionally roots out hot springs."



221. Piloswine

221. Piloswine play

221. Piloswine

(The Pokemon Company)

"Piloswine is covered by a thick coat of long hair that enables it to endure the freezing cold. This Pokémon uses its tusks to dig up food that has been buried under ice."



222. Corsola

222. Corsola play

222. Corsola

(The Pokemon Company)

"Clusters of Corsola congregate in warm seas where they serve as ideal hiding places for smaller Pokémon. When the water temperature falls, this Pokémon migrates to the southern seas."



223. Remoraid

223. Remoraid play

223. Remoraid

(The Pokemon Company)

"Remoraid sucks in water, then expels it at high velocity using its abdominal muscles to shoot down flying prey. When evolution draws near, this Pokémon travels downstream from rivers."



224. Octillery

224. Octillery play

224. Octillery

(The Pokemon Company)

"Octillery grabs onto its foe using its tentacles. This Pokémon tries to immobilize it before delivering the finishing blow. If the foe turns out to be too strong, Octillery spews ink to escape."



225. Delibird

225. Delibird play

225. Delibird

(The Pokemon Company)

"Delibird carries its food bundled up in its tail. There once was a famous explorer who managed to reach the peak of the world’s highest mountain, thanks to one of these Pokémon sharing its food."



226. Mantine

226. Mantine play

226. Mantine

(The Pokemon Company)

"On sunny days, schools of Mantine can be seen elegantly leaping over the sea’s waves. This Pokémon is not bothered by the Remoraid that hitches rides."



227. Skarmory

227. Skarmory play

227. Skarmory

(The Pokemon Company)

"Skarmory’s steel wings become tattered and bashed in from repeated battles. Once a year, the battered wings grow back completely, restoring the cutting edges to their pristine state."



228. Houndour

228. Houndour play

228. Houndour

(The Pokemon Company)

"Houndour hunt as a coordinated pack. They communicate with each other using a variety of cries to corner their prey. This Pokémon’s remarkable teamwork is unparalleled."



229. Houndoom

229. Houndoom play

229. Houndoom

(The Pokemon Company)

"In a Houndoom pack, the one with its horns raked sharply toward the back serves a leadership role. These Pokémon choose their leader by fighting among themselves."



230. Kingdra

230. Kingdra play

230. Kingdra

(The Pokemon Company)

"Kingdra sleeps on the seafloor where it is otherwise devoid of life. When a storm arrives, the Pokémon is said to awaken and wander about in search of prey."



231. Phanpy

231. Phanpy play

231. Phanpy

(The Pokemon Company)

"Phanpy uses its long nose to shower itself. When others gather around, they thoroughly douse each other with water. These Pokémon can be seen drying their soaking-wet bodies at the edge of water."



232. Donphan

232. Donphan play

232. Donphan

(The Pokemon Company)

"If Donphan were to tackle with its hard body, even a house could be destroyed. Using its massive strength, the Pokémon helps clear rock and mud slides that block mountain trails."



233. Porygon2

233. Porygon2 play

233. Porygon2

(The Pokemon Company)

"Porygon2 was created by humans using the power of science. The man-made Pokémon has been endowed with artificial intelligence that enables it to learn new gestures and emotions on its own."



234. Stantler

234. Stantler play

234. Stantler

(The Pokemon Company)

"Stantler’s magnificent antlers were traded at high prices as works of art. As a result, this Pokémon was hunted close to extinction by those who were after the priceless antlers."



236. Tyrogue

236. Tyrogue play

236. Tyrogue

(The Pokemon Company)

"Tyrogue becomes stressed out if it does not get to train every day. When raising this Pokémon, the Trainer must establish and uphold various training methods."



237. Hitmontop

237. Hitmontop play

237. Hitmontop

(The Pokemon Company)

"Hitmontop spins on its head at high speed, all the while delivering kicks. This technique is a remarkable mix of both offense and defense at the same time. The Pokémon travels faster spinning than it does walking."



238. Smoochum

238. Smoochum play

238. Smoochum

(The Pokemon Company)

"Smoochum actively runs about, but also falls quite often. Whenever the chance arrives, it will look for its reflection to make sure its face hasn't become dirty."



239. Elekid

239. Elekid play

239. Elekid

(The Pokemon Company)

"Elekid stores electricity in its body. If it touches metal and accidentally discharges all its built-up electricity, this Pokémon begins swinging its arms in circles to recharge itself."



240. Magby

240. Magby play

240. Magby

(The Pokemon Company)

"Magby’s state of health is determined by observing the fire it breathes. If the Pokémon is spouting yellow flames from its mouth, it is in good health. When it is fatigued, black smoke will be mixed in with the flames."



241. Miltank

241. Miltank play

241. Miltank

(The Pokemon Company)

"Miltank gives over five gallons of milk on a daily basis. Its sweet milk is enjoyed by children and grown-ups alike. People who can’t drink milk turn it into yogurt and eat it instead."



242. Blissey

242. Blissey play

242. Blissey

(The Pokemon Company)

"Blissey senses sadness with its fluffy coat of fur. If it does so, this Pokémon will rush over to a sad person, no matter how far away, to share a Lucky Egg that brings a smile to any face."



246. Larvitar

246. Larvitar play

246. Larvitar

(The Pokemon Company)

"Larvitar is born deep under the ground. To come up to the surface, this Pokémon must eat its way through the soil above. Until it does so, Larvitar cannot see its parents."



247. Pupitar

247. Pupitar play

247. Pupitar

(The Pokemon Company)

"Pupitar creates a gas inside its body that it compresses and forcefully ejects to propel itself like a jet. The body is very durable—it avoids damage even if it hits solid steel."



248. Tyranitar

248. Tyranitar play

248. Tyranitar

(The Pokemon Company)

"Tyranitar is so overwhelmingly powerful, it can bring down a whole mountain to make its nest. This Pokémon wanders about in mountains seeking new opponents to fight."



Top 3

1 PewDiePie taught YouTube a valuable lesson (GOOG, GOOGL, DIS)bullet
2 A startup has a grand vision to make hydrogen trucks a reality by...bullet
3 Here's how the 'unlimited' plans from Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and...bullet

Tech

iPhone 8 rumors
The next iPhone could make it so you never have to worry about having enough storage space (AAPL)
iPhone 8 iPhone 10 iPhone X Concept
The iPhone 8 could have a next-generation selfie camera (AAPL)
null
Step inside Slack's light-drenched New York City office
Snap's Sriram Krishnan.
A key ad executive has left Snapchat weeks before its IPO