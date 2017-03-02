2015 Dove P1 University of Lagos students build Africa’s first electric car

It is clear even to the blind that the African automobile market is relatively underdeveloped when compared to that of Asia or Europe. It is almost entirely import-driven.

However, some students of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) are thinking ahead of most and trying to change that trend by building what could be the car of the future.

The "2015 Dove P1".

Designed and created by a group of young men called DOVE, who hope to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by promoting zero vehicle emission.

Dove(an acronym for Designed for Zero Vehicle Emission) started in UNILAG in February 2014 but now has members in Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Bayero University Kano (BUK), Yaba College of Technology (Yaba Tech), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK).

The D0VE headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, serves as a hub where creative minds come together to share ideas and innovate things.

They strongly believe electric cars are the future and though they are yet to get an investor, still hold on tightly to their beliefs.