A psychologist reveals the key to great ideas and having lots of them

  • Published:

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Top 3

1 'We do not see upside': London-based analyst calls 'neutral' after...bullet
2 Netflix forced to pull 'disgusting' dismembered finger ad promoting...bullet
3 Walmart speaks out against Trump proposal in a warning to US...bullet

Strategy

Acceptance rates at top schools decline almost every year, and former admissions officers at Ivy League schools say the competition is at an all-time high. Anthony-James Green is pictured.
A New York SAT tutor who charges $1,500 an hour says college admissions have become an 'arms race'
null
A woman who left her job at Google to strike out on her own shares the question to ask before starting a business
null
Here's exactly what to say when your CEO asks you a question you don't know how to answer
null
A Wall Street performance coach who's consulted on Showtime's 'Billions' says too many people have the same misconception about success