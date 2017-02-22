The 10 super-agents in the NBA who represent more than $1.5 billion in player salaries

As we near the NBA trade deadline, we have already seen the impact agents can wield as it is widely believed that the underwhelming return in the DeMarcus Cousins trade was driven by his agents telling teams Cousins would not re-sign with any team that traded for him.

Not surprisingly, most of the NBA's biggest stars are represented by a select few agents. In fact, of the nearly $3 billion in team payrolls, more than $1.5 billion in salaries are represented by the ten most powerful agents, according to data collected by Hoops Hype and Spotrac.

Here is a closer look at those agents and the players they represent.

Jeff Austin

Agency: Octagon Basketball

Players: 11

All-Stars: 4

Players with max contracts: 1

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $98,795,986

Notable recent deal: Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in September. The Greek Freak will have salaries that will eventually reach $27.5 million during this contract. However, it is a deal that will almost certainly look like a bargain in a couple of years as some of the NBA's other biggest stars will soon have salaries north of $45 million under the new collective bargaining agreement. Austin's other top clients include Marc Gasol and Luol Deng.

Aaron Mintz

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Players: 17

All-Stars: 1

Players with max contracts: 2

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $104,210,503

Notable recent deal: Mintz's biggest deal is one that has not happened yet. Paul George still has two years left on his contract with the Pacers, but can opt out after the 2017-18 season. If George makes one of the NBA's All-NBA teams after the season, he will be eligible for a "designated player" extension, which would be a contract worth more than $200 million. However, that can only happen if he stays with the Pacers. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors, although it seems more likely that he will not be dealt. Mintz's other top clients include Reggie Jackson and Allen Crabbe.

Dan Fegan

Agency: Independent Sports & Entertainment

Players: 12

All-Stars: 1

Players with max contracts: 2

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $104,483,642

Notable recent deal: Fegan has been at the center of two of the more notable player moves in the last year. Recently, one of his clients, DeMarcus Cousins, was dealt to the Pelicans despite warnings to teams to not trade for Cousins. That move likely cost Cousins close to $30 million. Fegan also helped Chandler Parsons land a $94 million contract in free agency with the Grizzlies despite concerns over his health. So far, that deal has not worked out well for the Grizzlies.

Rob Pelinka

Agency: Landmark Sports Agency

Players: 12

All-Stars: 1

Players with max contracts: 2

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $104,483,642

Notable recent deal: Pelinka's clients include James Harden, Chris Bosh, Eric Gordon, and Buddy Hield, who was traded for DeMarcus Cousins. But Pelinka may have made his last deal representing players as he was just named the new general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers under Magic Johnson.

Rich Paul

Agency: Klutch Sports

Players: 13

All-Stars: 2

Players with max contracts: 2

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $122,367,864

Notable recent deal: Paul is most famously associated with LeBron James. A series of shrewd contract decisions, that included signing one-year deals instead of maximum-level contracts, will help push LeBron's on-court earnings over $400 million in his career. Some of Paul's other clients include John Wall, J.R. Smith, and rookie Ben Simmons.

Andy Miller

Agency: ASM Sports

Players: 25

All-Stars: 3

Players with max contracts: 0

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $127,770,586

Notable recent deal: Miller helped Timofey Mozgov sign one of the shocking deals of this past summer's free agency period. Despite averaging just 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season with the Cavaliers, Mozgov was able to land a four-year, $64 million contract in free agency with the Lakers. Miller's other clients include Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Leon Rose

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Players: 17

All-Stars: 3

Players with max contracts: 2

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $153,558,106

Notable recent deal: Rose is at the center of one of the ugliest contract situations in the NBA. Anthony has two years left on his five-year, $124 million contract with the Knicks. But while it seems clear that the Knicks would prefer to trade Melo and build around Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract. Now the two teams seem to be at an impasse with no end in sight. Rose's other top clients include Chris Paul, Pau Gasol, Victor Oladipo, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Bill Duffy

Agency: BDA Sports Management

Players: 30

All-Stars: 2

Players with max contracts: 0

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $184,957,718

Notable recent deal: Mike Conley signed a five-year, $152.6 million contract with the Grizzlies this past offseason. It is largest contract ever signed in the NBA. Duffy's other clients include Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Davis.

Mark Bartelstein

Agency: Priority Sports & Entertainment

Players: 36

All-Stars: 1

Players with max contracts: 1

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $201,000,477

Notable recent deal: Bradley Beal is in the first year of a five-year, $127.2 million contract. It is Bartelstein's only max contract. However, he does have five other clients this season making at least $10 million, including Gordon Hayward, DeMarre Carroll, Miles Plumlee, Jon Leuer, and Jared Dudley.

Jeff Schwartz

Agency: Excel Sports Management

Players: 40

All-Stars: 11

Players with max contracts: 7

Total value of 2016-17 salaries: $362,643,515

Notable recent deal: Schwartz's agency represents seven of the 40 players who currently have maximum-level contracts. That list includes Andre Drummond, Hassan Whiteside, Harrison Barnes, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kevin Love. Schwartz's next big deal will likely be with Blake Griffin who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

