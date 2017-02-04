Super Bowl 51: Here is who the experts are picking to win the big game

The New England Patriots enter the game as a 3-point favorite over the Atlanta Falcons, exactly where the line opened two weeks ago.

According to SportsBookReview.com, the moneyline on the Patriots ranges from -144 to -160 (the amount you would have to bet to win $100). The moneyline on the Falcons ranges from +125 to +140 (the amount you would win if you bet $100).

The over/under for the game opened at 57 (total points that will be scored in the game). It now ranges from 58 to 59.5, depending on the sportsbook. That is the highest over/under in Super Bowl history.

Here is how the experts see the game playing out:

ESPN — 72 picked the Patriots, 28 picked the Falcons

SI.com — 8 picked the Patriots, 4 picked the Falcons

NFL.com — 14 picked the Patriots, 8 picked the Falcons

CBS Sports — 5 picked the Falcons, 3 picked the Patriots

USA Today — 4 picked the Patriots, 2 picked the Falcons

Sporting News — 2 picked the Patriots, 0 picked the Falcons

Bleacher Report — 6 picked the Patriots, 5 picked the Falcons

SBNation.com — 5 picked the Falcons, 4 picked the Patriots

Overall, 66.5% (113 out of 170) picked the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI.

Overall, 142 experts picked the final score. Here are some notes on those picks: