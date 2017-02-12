Former Syracuse star Fab Melo has reportedly died at age 26 in Brazil

  • Published:
Fab Melo play

Fab Melo

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Multiple reports have said that former Syracuse star basketball player Fab Melo has died in Brazil at the age of 26. Syracuse has confirmed the report.

Melo played two seasons with Syracuse, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds his sophomore season. After his sophomore season, he declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft and was selected with the 22nd pick of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

One unconfirmed report from Brazil says Melo died of a possible heart attack.

Translation (via Google Translate): "After 26 years, the Brazilian pivo wing Fab Melo was found dead in his house in judge of outside. The cause may have been a heart attack."

Melo only played six games in the NBA before moving to the D-League and later to New Basketball Brazil to compete professionally.

Top 3

1 Other PGA Tour golfers believe 'something isn't right with Tiger Woods'bullet
2 TNT's 'Inside the NBA' crew roast $7 NBA game it's supposed to be...bullet
3 Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exchange angry words in KD's...bullet

Sports

Snapshot_20170211_194039
Kevin Durant booed in his first game back in Oklahoma City
null
North Dakota State player sinks one of the crazier shots you will ever see — in the wrong basket
null
Report: 'Some conversations have occurred between Nick Saban and Chip Kelly' about joining forces at Alabama
null
Testimony from MSG employees who encountered Charles Oakley on night of infamous scuffle paint an ugly picture