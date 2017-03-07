Politics-bi The House GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare would effectively defund Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood would see its funding cut under the Republican's new Obamacare replacement plan.

In this July 28, 2015 file photo, Erica Canaut, center, cheers as she and other anti-abortion activists rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, to condemn the use in medical research of tissue samples obtained from aborted fetuses. Texas is moving forward with booting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid despite federal judges stopping other Republican-controlled states from doing the same. But a string of recent victories for the nation's largest abortion provider will be tested in 2017 under a new president. play

House Republicans released the American Health Care Act (AHCA) on Monday, their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

Among the many provisions in the law, the bill seems to pull back funding for women's health group Planned Parenthood.

The bill has a provision that does not allow states to use "direct spending" on "prohibited entities" with federal funds allocated from the AHCA.

Prohibited entities are defined in the bill as any healthcare provider that is an "essential community provider" that is "primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care" or "provides for abortions" in any case besides the life of the mother, incest or rape.

In this case, it appears that Planned Parenthood would fall under the category of a "prohibited entity."

The organization did not miss the language. Its advocacy arm — the Planned Parenthood Action Fund — tweeted about the "GOP ACA attack" and advocated supporters to "Fight back."

Republicans have for a long time attempted to defund Planned Parenthood because of its abortion services, but have not yet been successful.

On the other hand, Democrats note that the organization provides a lot of much-needed women's health services and the group is already barred from using any government funding for any abortion-related service.

The de-funding is not guaranteed either. The AHCA will likely face opposition not just from Democrats, but also from Republicans who may have issues with how it deals with Medicaid and tax credits for coverage.

