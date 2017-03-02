Jason Chaffetz House oversight chairman: Jeff Sessions should 'recuse himself'

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, tweeted that "AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting on Tuesday in Washington.

The head of the House oversight committee on Thursday morning said Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from the investigations into Russia's election-related hacking and communications with President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador to the US last year despite saying during his confirmation hearing for attorney general that he "did not have communications with the Russians" while he served as a campaign surrogate for now-President Donald Trump.

As attorney general, Sessions is the chief law-enforcement officer of the US government and oversees the Department of Justice and the FBI.

While high-profile Democrats are calling on Sessions to resign, at least one other prominent Republican agrees that the attorney general should recuse himself.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that "it would be easier" if Sessions recused himself.

"I think, the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself in these situations," McCarthy said, according to Politico. "I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation ... that there's no doubt within the investigation."

