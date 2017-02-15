'I like the one that both parties like': Trump won't commit to a one or two-state solution between Israel and Palestine

A reporter asked President Trump if he was giving up on the proposed two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. Trump responded by saying he could live with either a one or two-state solution.

REPORTER: Are you ready to give up of the notion of two-state solution that was adopted by previous administration?

TRUMP: So I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like. I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one. I thought for a while that two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two. But honestly if Bibi and if the Palestinians, if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I'm happy with the one they like the best. As far as the embassy moving to Jerusalem, I'd love to see that happen. We're looking at it very very strongly. We're looking at it with great care. Great care, believe me, and we'll see what happens. Okay?

