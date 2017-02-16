An ACLU lawyer tells us why you should be careful talking to the police after being pulled over

Jason Williamson, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, tells us why talking to a police officer after being pulled over might not get you very far. Beyond turning over your name, address, and ID, he says, there's not much else you should be doing.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

JASON WILLIAMSON: So, you know, I, as a black man in this country ... my experiences with the police are probably different from those who are not people of color. But I don't think you are in a position to do much about it at the time. I think you just have to understand that if you want to get out of the situation with your life and make sure that nothing goes wrong that you just have to be aware of what your rights are.

So, for example, regardless of what you look like, there are very few things that you are required to share with the police. If the police ask you your name and your address, you should give it them. If you are required to turn over your identification, you should do that.

But beyond that you should not say anything more to the police regarding the incident, regarding why you think you were stopped or whether or not you think you were treated unfairly, because it's probably not going to get you very far.

