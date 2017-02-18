This is why driving in the US and France is completely different

Over last summer, I visited France, and it was the first I'd ever driven in the land of the Gauls.
Intellectually, I knew it would both the same and different from driving in the US. For starters, in France, you drive on the right side of the road.
And I also knew that parking in Paris would be challenging, but that along the autoroutes outside the city, there would be convenient places to stop for snacks, coffee, or even a nice dinner.
I knew that the mix of vehicles on the roads would be different. As in: no big SUVs or pickups.
But wow, was I ever ill-prepared for one major difference.
Hatchbacks — compact and subcompact hatches, especially — are to Europe what SUVs are the USA. Europeans want versatile cars, but they don't want em to be all that big, or to chug gas or diesel. (And yes, I acknowledge that some purists may accuse me of taking liberties here by calling small SUVs "hatchbacks" when the term properly describes more of a car-based vehicle.)
In fact, the Renault Captur I rented in France, while defined as a "subcompact crossover" and related to the Nissan Juke in the US, was one of the bigger hatches on the road.
At one point, I had the shocking experience of looking to my left and spotting beside me what I thought was a TRULY MASSIVE SUV!
It was a Honda CR-V.
Order was restored when I got home, however. On the ride home from the airport, I spotted no hatchbacks.
But the big SUVs, the really big ones, were back in force.