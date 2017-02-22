Tesla plans to double the number of Supercharger stations in North America this year (TSLA)

The Supercharger network is a key component of the Tesla customer experience.
Tesla currently has 373 Supercharger stations in North America and began its expansion in January. The company has 805 Supercharger stations worldwide with a total of 5,159 chargers, according to the company's website.
Tesla said the move is part of its effort to rapidly expand its Supercharger network. The Supercharger is Tesla's fast-charging station that used to be free for owners, but now costs a small fee for new customers.
Tesla's Supercharger network provides high-speed charging that restores 170 miles of range in 30 minutes. That's extraordinarily fast for electric vehicle charging and is a key aspect of the Tesla customer experience.
For comparison, Business Insider's Matt DeBord found a wall socket charged a Model S at the glacial pace of one mile per hour. A non-Supercharger, Tesla partner charging station juiced the car back to 30 miles in one hour.
Tesla said it has invested hundreds of millions in the Supercharger network, mostly in the US.