Popeyes is soaring on news it's being acquired by the owner of Burger King (PLKI, QSR)

  • Published:

The transaction is expected to close by early April 2017.

Popeyes play

Popeyes

(Markets Insider)

Popeyes is up 19.16%, or $12.67, at $78.79 a share on Tuesday morning amid news that Restaurant Brands International is buying it for $1.8 billion. Restaurant Brands is the company that owns both Burger King and Tim Horton.

The company will fund the transaction with cash on hand and financing from J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo.

The transaction is expected to close by early April 2017.

See Also: The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 28-year-old cofounder named to Forbes 30 under 30 shares his advice...bullet
3 United's CEO cheated death a month into the job and is now leading...bullet

Finance

Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz is sliding after killing its plan to merge with Unilever (KHC, UL)
null
The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion
car salesmen dealership
There's a simple rule you can follow if you can't decide whether to buy or lease a new car
Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens
Trump chaos is forcing Mexico's crisis-fighting central banker to stay on longer