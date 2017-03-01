Something about spring and summer makes men want to show off their ankles.

Without much provocation, as soon as the weather is warm enough the jeans start to roll up as if by magic.

If you're going to jump on the casual-cool bandwagon, we'd like you to at least do it correctly.

Most guys think rolling up their jeans is as simple as folding up the fabric so it lies comfortably above the shoe, but with most pants that will give your silhouette an odd shadow.

The way to fight that is a method called the "pinroll", which ensures that your jean's cuff doesn't flare out in an unsightly way as it sits higher on your leg. Another benefit of the pinroll is that it allows you to show off your sweet spring kicks.

Step by step, here's how it's done:

First, unroll your cuff completely.

Then, fold the inside of your pant's inseam (that's the inner seam of the pant) on top of itself vertically so you have two layers of pant on top of each other. How much fabric you fold over will dictate how slim the cuff is.

Finally, roll up the cuff like you would normally, taking care that the folded-over part stays pinned in place. Voil à .

If you'd rather see it done, here's a video: