Here are the 13 US housing markets that would be most affected by rising interest rates

California is likely to be most affected in the event of a series of interest-rate hikes.

San Diego, California play

San Diego, California

(Flickr / Justin Brown)

US homebuyers are most concerned about rising interest rates but they still plan to go ahead with their initial buying plans, according to survey results released by Zillow Group Mortgages.

"Most people (83 percent) planning to buy within the next three years will continue with their home buying plans even if rates increase their monthly mortgage payment by $100," Zillow said in a press release.

However, higher rates would limit buyer choices. According to Zillow, "a quarter of home shoppers claim they would reconsider the type of home they are searching for, such as looking for a smaller home or less expensive community, should their monthly payment increase by up to $100 (25 percent)."

When it comes to the impact of a rate hike on monthly mortgage payments, "for the typical homebuyer shopping for the median U.S. home, valued at $195,300," the company estimated, "an increase in mortgage rates from 4 percent to 4.25 percent would increase their monthly mortgage payment by approximately $23."

Among the states, California will likely be the most affected in the event a series of rate hikes predicted for 2017 comes true since cities with the greatest rise in monthly mortgage payments (San Jose, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego) are located in the state.

Here's a list of top 13 US cities that, according to Zillow, will see the highest increase in monthly mortgage payments if mortgage rates rise from 4% to 5%.

13. Austin, Texas

13. Austin, Texas

(Lifted Up Aerial Photography/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $263,400

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,006

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,131

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $125

Source: Zillow



12. Riverside, California

12. Riverside, California

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

Zillow Home Value Index: $321,200

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,227

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,380

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $153

Source: Zillow



11. Sacramento, California

11. Sacramento, California

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $355,000

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,356

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,525

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $169

Source: Zillow



10. Portland, Oregon

10. Portland, Oregon

(Travel Portland/Facebook)

Zillow Home Value Index: $357,000

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,363

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,533

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $170

Source: Zillow



9. Denver, Colorado

9. Denver, Colorado

(Nicholas Courtney/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $356,900

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,363

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,532

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $170

Source: Zillow



8. Washington, District of Columbia

8. Washington, District of Columbia

(Richard Ricciardi/Flickr)

Zillow Home Value Index: $380,900

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,455

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,636

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $181

Source: Zillow



7. New York City, New York

7. New York City, New York

(Sarah Jacobs)

Zillow Home Value Index: $404,800

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,546

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,738

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $192

Source: Zillow



6. Seattle, Washington

6. Seattle, Washington

(Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $413,900

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,581

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,778

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $197

Source: Zillow



5. Boston, Massachusetts

5. Boston, Massachusetts

(Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $413,900

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $1,581

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $1,778

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $197

Source: Zillow



4. San Diego, California

4. San Diego, California

(Dancestrokes/Shutterstock)

Zillow Home Value Index: $530,900

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $2,028

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $2,280

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $252

Source: Zillow



3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

(Greg Gjerdingen/Flickr)

Zillow Home Value Index: $595,700

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $2,275

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $2,558

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $283

Source: Zillow



2. San Francisco, California

2. San Francisco, California

(Richard Heyes/flickr)

Zillow Home Value Index: $833,600

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $3,184

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $3,580

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $396

Source: Zillow



1. San Jose, California

1. San Jose, California

(Getty/Justin Sullivan)

Zillow Home Value Index: $970,000

Monthly mortgage payment at 4%: $3,705

Monthly mortgage payment at 5%: $4,166

Difference in monthly mortgage payment: $461

Source: Zillow



