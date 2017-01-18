Tom Ford Luxury brand unveils Private Blend Collection

Luxury brand Tom Ford officially launches Private Blend Collection in Nigeria...

  • Published:
Tom Ford play

At the Tom Ford Private Blend Collection launch in Nigeria

Tom Ford launched the Private Blend Collection officially in Nigeria on the 14th and 15th December 2016 with beauty editors, influencers and media personalities in attendance.

The intimate evening of experiencing the new scents from the collection had people taken through the new scents, blending them, with details of the various notes in each scent from the collection explained in details.

At the Tom Ford Private Blend Collection launch in Nigeria

At the Tom Ford Private Blend Collection launch in Nigeria

 

The Private Blend Collection was especially created by Tom Ford with utmost attention to each note to bring unconventional scents to the true fragrance connoisseur.

The unisex collection includes scents like; Azure Lime, Neroli PortoFino, Black Violet, Tuscan Leather, Noir de Noir, Amber Absolute, Champaca Absolute, Tobacco Vanille, Oud Wood, Italian Cypress, Arabian Woods, Bois Marocain, Lavender Palm, Arabian Wood, Jasmin Rouge and Santal Blush.

At the Tom Ford Private Blend Collection launch in Nigeria

 

The collection is luxurious and exclusive with each scent from the collection featuring a unique note that sets it apart from others. The luxury Arabian 'OUD' is featured a lot in the scents from the collection.

The intimate evening saw people treated to music and bubbly with an opportunity to sample each fragrance in the collection with hands on tip on how to properly blend the fragrances for different occasions and personalities.

Image

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write.

