Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photos

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown shows off different styles in new shoot she has released.

The beauty queen who is one of the short listed beauty queens for the 'Kick Against Rape' novelty football match set to take place in Lagos on March 11th 2017 shows off different styles in the new promo photos.

She chose a denim over denim look paired with matching snapback and sneakers in a shot reclining on a seat. She chose a dramatic intricately detailed floor length piece to show off her svelte in another image.

In other shots, she had a bardot top paired with orange midi skirt in som shorts posing with her celebratory sash in some and ditching it in others.