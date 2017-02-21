Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photos

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria Glory Brown shows off different styles in new shoot, check on the look she served!

  • Published:
Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown play

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown

Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi emerges winner
Miss Universe 2016 MBGN 2015 Unoaku Anyadike meets Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
Nollywood Actress shows off skin in new photos
Ifeoma Williams Ex-beauty queen goes edgy in androgynous themed shoot
Miss New Nigeria World 2016 Queen Christiana Kalu shows off in new photos
Lookbook Ex- MBGN fronts Virgo Apparels' S/S '16 ‘Tiffany’ Collection
Face of Okija 2016 Meet top 20 male, female finalists in Lagos
Fashion Tips 13 beauty and fashion mistakes you should not make as a Ghanaian woman
Miss Nigeria 2016 Audition wraps for this year's edition
Miss Universe 2016 African contestants dazzle in elegant attires at beauty pageant

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown shows off different styles in new shoot she has released.

The beauty queen who is one of the short listed beauty queens for the 'Kick Against Rape' novelty football match set to take place in Lagos on March 11th 2017  shows off different styles in the new promo photos.

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown play

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown

 

She chose a denim over denim look paired with matching snapback and sneakers in a shot reclining on a seat. She chose a dramatic intricately detailed floor length piece to show off her svelte in another image.

ALSO READ: Chioma Obiadi emerges Miss Nigeria 2016 winner

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown play

Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria; Glory Brown

 

In other shots, she had a bardot top paired with orange midi skirt in som shorts posing with her celebratory sash in some and ditching it in others.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 House of Tara Makeup brand unveils campaign against counterfeiting,...bullet
2 CandyCity Nigeria Beauty queen turned BBA housemate releases new photosbullet
3 Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photosbullet

Beauty

Beauty blogger and makeup artist Yemisi Seriki wearing her pleated gele fab
Beauty Tip Of The Day Wanna try the round multi pleats 'gele'? Learn in super easy steps
Yemisi Seriki, Deola Omogemura
Beauty Tip Of The Day Struggling with fixing false lashes? Watch a simple way to nail it
Mr UK Nigeria; King Ifezue Uchenna Emmanuel & Miss One Nigeria; Queen Adaobi Okafor
Mr UK Nigeria Beauty queen, king sizzle in sensual photoshoot
Meg Otanwa
Meg Otanwa Nollywood actress releases sultry photos to mark birthday