House of Tara Makeup brand unveils campaign against counterfeiting, piracy & intellectual theft

Attend House of Tara International's stake holder's meeting as they launch the 'United We Stand Campaign'! See details...

  • Published:

House Of Tara Leading Nigerian makeup brand unveils 'Gold Collection'
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 beauty brands of the year
Pulse Beauty List 7 must have pocket friendly beauty products that work
Genevieve Beauty Awards 2016 See the full list of winners from the debut edition
Beauty Tip Of The Day 4 makeup products that age when used incorrectly
Pulse Beauty Tip Of The Day 6 Pointers for shopping for makeup products like a pro
Beauty Tip Of The Day Easy, natural dark skin makeup perfect for work in 9 steps
Celebrity Birthday Fela Durotoye is a year older today
National Lipstick Day 2016 Watch Deola Adebiyi swatch her entire lipstick collection
Mind D Gap X Fela Durotoye, Wale Adefarasin, Leke Alder, Bolaji Idowu speak at fourth edition

House of Tara International is set to hold her stake holder's meeting on Friday 24th February as they launch the 'United We Stand Campaign'.

The foremost indigenous makeup brand calls Nigerians to action against counterfeiting, intellectual property theft and piracy with the campaign!

The United We Stand campaign is an effort to raise awareness about the rampant issue of counterfeiting, intellectual property theft and piracy in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Pulse List 2016- Top 10 beauty brands of the year

House of Tara play

House of Tara launches United We Stand campaign against counterfeiting

 

Alongside renowned beauty entrepreneurs Tara Fela-Durotoye of House of Tara International and Oke Maduewesi of Zaron Cosmetics, members of the campaign collective include Funke Akindele-Bello, representing the entertainment industry and their struggle against intellectual property theft and illegal re-distribution; Temitayo Eyitayo of 24 Apparel standing in the gap for the producers of branded clothing and consumer goods fighting counterfeiting.

Uzo Uzeoke will also be sharing Emzor Pharmaceuticals' battle against counterfeit medication and other products in the health care and wellness sector with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo speaking on the widespread issue as it persists and affects us all across all sectors and social classes, both as creators and consumers.

ALSO READ: Struggling with fixing false lashes? Watch a simple way to nail it

Tara Fela-Durotoye play

Tara Fela-Durotoye at the Genevieve Beauty Awards

(Genevieve Magazine)

 

The Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar will deliver the keynote address to social influencers, entrepreneurs, small business owners and corporate body representatives, who have been invited to a stakeholder meeting towards finding a solution to these problems.

A moving documentary staring members of the campaign collective was directed by Kemi Adetiba and will also be screened at the meeting. In it, they recollect the journey from building their business to discovering their work is being illegally copied.

House of Tara 'Gold Collection' play

House of Tara 'Gold Collection'

(Instagram)

 

Spread across many industries, it brings together all who continue to deal with these issues that not only affects their revenue, but also the purity and integrity of their hard work in creating their products.

ALSO READ: 1 way to get an instant face lift at home

The campaign is a stand against injustice, imploring the Nigerian public to take the extra steps to preserve hard work and to ensure consumer safety. It is also a call for government and regulators to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and to encourage a change in consumer behaviour.

The stakeholder meeting will hold on Friday February 24th 2017, at Filmhouse Cinemas, off Bisola Durosinmi Etti Drive, Lekki Phase 1 from 11AM.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Beauty Tip Of The Day Wanna try the round multi pleats 'gele'? Learn in...bullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day Struggling with fixing false lashes? Watch a...bullet
3 CandyCity Nigeria Beauty queen turned BBA housemate releases new photosbullet

Beauty

Mr UK Nigeria; King Ifezue Uchenna Emmanuel & Miss One Nigeria; Queen Adaobi Okafor
Mr UK Nigeria Beauty queen, king sizzle in sensual photoshoot
Meg Otanwa
Meg Otanwa Nollywood actress releases sultry photos to mark birthday
Lola OJ
Lola OJ Material Girl or Heartbreaker on Valentine’s? Watch vlogger take on Huda Beauty’s lipsticks
Ice Cubes
Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 way to get an instant face lift at home