Halima Abubakar Nollywood actress goes glam in trad

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar goes full on glam in a traditional look, see her makeover photos...

Halima Abubakar goes full on glam in traditional look and she's a sight for sore eyes.

The Nollywood actress chose bold makeover sporting bold brows, full lashes on dramatic eyeliner paired with pink ombre lips on the glowing makeup look she sported on a traditional get up.

She shared the photos rocking the trad look top to toe accessorizing with chunky statement beads on her neck matching with the earrings and bracelet looking regal. The actress obviously loving her look shared the photos.

Love or no? See the makeover inspiration for when rocking a trad look in photos.

