Beauty Tip Of The Day Wanna try the round multi pleats 'gele'? Learn in super easy steps

The multi pleat round gele is ever a graceful style and if looking to perfect it then it's a must try.

The multi pleats gele birthed the Infinity pleats gele that trended for a bit (the infinity pleats gele is usually done with 6 yards of Ankara fabrics to make bold statement). The multi pleats gele has a way of bringing just enough glam to any trad look it's paired with. It's a style worth trying as it looks good on everyone.

ALSO READ: Step-by-Step guide for tying the popular 'Yoruba' headtie

Pleated Gele play

Pleated Gele

(zowasel)

 

Yemisi Seriki of Nsure Beauty broke down this look a while ago for Pulse. Check out the simplified steps she recommends below:

1. Fold the Gele into 2 equal half

2. Wrap around your head.

3. Overlap the Gele at the back of your neck

4. Bring the hand of the Gele forward and pause at the middle of your forehead.

Beauty blogger and makeup artist Yemisi Seriki wearing her pleated gele fab play

Beauty blogger and makeup artist Yemisi Seriki wearing her pleated gele fab

(Nsurebeauty)

 

5. Make a few pleats

6. Take the pleat to the back

7. Change hands to help create wings

8. Fold to the middle of the neck where the other hand is

9. Make sure you have a firm neat grip

10. Make sure both edges are gripped firmly

11. Then tie tight (Twice if necessary)

12. Make more pleat to the front of your Gele and close up at the pleats

ALSO READ: How to nail the Infinity pleats gele trend

Watch the video for a more practical way of tying the gele picture perfect.

