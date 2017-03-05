AMVCA 2017 Top stunning makeovers of the night

The ladies' faces were beat for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs). See the top makeover of the night.

play Nana Akua Addo (Instagram)

The ladies' faces were beat for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

A lot of celebrities had pretty makeup done to complement their looks for the night. For some ladies, their makeup were the highlight of the night with smokey eye making a grand statement in sultry beat, intense and flirty.

Nancy Isime play

Nancy Isime

(Instagram)

 

Toni Tones had her makeup done by Serving Faces, Adesua Etomi's face was beat by TA Lamode Beauty. Toke Makinwa worked a flawless glow with makeup done by Anita Brows.

play Toni Tones (Instagram)

play Adesua Etomi

play Toke Makinwa

Mimi Onalaja was flawless wearing a glow done by Flawless Faces By Jane. Lilian Esoro got her face beat by Oshewa Beauty with Nancy Isime glowing effortless with makeup by Parfait Visage.

play Mimi Onalaja

play Lilian Esoro

play Nana Akua Addo (Instagram)

 

See some of the makeup looks that were perfect for the night at the AMVCAs.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

