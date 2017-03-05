AMVCA 2017 Top stunning makeovers of the night

The ladies' faces were beat for 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

A lot of celebrities had pretty makeup done to complement their looks for the night. For some ladies, their makeup were the highlight of the night with smokey eye making a grand statement in sultry beat, intense and flirty.

Toni Tones had her makeup done by Serving Faces, Adesua Etomi's face was beat by TA Lamode Beauty. Toke Makinwa worked a flawless glow with makeup done by Anita Brows.

Mimi Onalaja was flawless wearing a glow done by Flawless Faces By Jane. Lilian Esoro got her face beat by Oshewa Beauty with Nancy Isime glowing effortless with makeup by Parfait Visage.

See some of the makeup looks that were perfect for the night at the AMVCAs.