One Lagos Fiesta Budding artist wants LASG to sustain event

An up-and-coming musician, Segun Akinnubi, popularly known as “Ocean’’ has appealed to the Lagos State Government (LASG) to sustain the annual variety show tagged `One Lagos’ Fiesta.

“The fiesta has continued to give hope to youths in the state.

“The show brought government closer to those of us that live in suburbs like Ikorodu, Ajegunle,Agege, and it has inspired us to give our best into achieving our dreams.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was in line with the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s promise of turning the state into a tourism hub under a secure environment.

The fiesta which was first held by the Babatunde Fashola-led administration in 2014 entered its third edition in December 2017.

The five divisions of the state, Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Badagry Stadium), Ikorodu (Ikorodu Town Hall), Lagos Island (Bar Beach) and Epe (Epe Recreation Centre) featured in the fiesta.

The `One Lagos’ Fiesta was also used as a platform for budding talents to showcase their creativity

“It is more encouraging to know that our governor appreciates entertainment as a way of giving hope to the talented in the slums and ghettos.

“The talent hunt tagged ”Lagos Got Talent” will take a good number of us to limelight,’’ he said.

Ocean, whose latest single titled “Omo Senator” featured Jorel Cute of Questionmark Records, alleged that that the entertainment sector was being marginalised at the political level.

“How many chief executives across the three levels of government take the issue of special adviser on entertainment seriously?

“I believe the `One Lagos’ Fiesta was an idea of some experts in the entertainment industry and good enough, the governor bought into it,’’ he said.

The 29-year- old graduate of Computer Engineering added that the authorities were not taking advantage of the opportunities that abound in the entertainment industry to combat unemployment and poverty in the nation.

NAN reports that the musician recently released his first album from the stable of World Best Records.

It also reports that the Federal Government has continued to promote potentialities in the tourism, culture and entertainment sector to boost the nation’s economic growth following the crash in the prices of crude oil at the international market.