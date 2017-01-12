Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Call for entries from theatre companies

The British Council is calling for entries for its 2017 'Lagos Theatre Festival'

They are seeking Theatre Companies to produce winning scripts from the Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Scriptwriting Competition at Freedom Park amongst other locations. The British Council will support successful applicants with a grant of N500,000.

Students and academics that are passionate about working outside of conventional theatre and gallery spaces are encouraged to apply.

Companies that can bring in additional funding from other sources will be at an advantage.

To apply

Send a 500 word statement telling us about your career in the theatre sector and links to relevant work as well as an outline of additional funding that you might be able to draw on. The statement should include your name, phone number and email address. It should be sent as a word attachment to ltf@lagostheatrefestival.com with the subject line ‘Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Grant Application’.

The deadline is midnight on January 19, 2017.

A panel will make a selection of the proposals. We will respond to all candidates by January 23,2017.

Guidelines

Selected artists/companies will be producing winning scripts from the Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Scriptwriting Competition.

Upon selection, the artist/company will be required to attend a mandatory series of workshops ahead of the festival.

Selected artists/companies will be supported to present their work and will have access to our venue, technical, production and promotional support.

The Lagos Theatre Festival Team reserves the right to reject any application.

Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is the largest performing arts festival in Nigeria and indeed West Africa. It was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces. Through the festival, theatre makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space.

Lagos Theatre Festival was founded by British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange and collaboration been Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high quality Nigerian and British theatre. LTF 2013 was held at Eko Hotel, and featured 4 shows over one weekend. LTF 2014 held at Freedom Park also featuring 4 shows over four days. Following a break in 2015, LTF 2016, in supported by First Bank Nigeria featured 109 shows, over 6 days in 19 venues working with 35 theatre companies.

In 2017, the Lagos Theatre Festival theme is ‘Rhythm of the City’ and the festival will run from Tuesday 28 February 2016 to 05 March 2017 in various venues around Lagos with two festival hubs, one each on the island and mainland.

For more information, visit www.lagostheatrefestival.com.