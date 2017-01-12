Gbagyi Festival Ethnic group organizes cultural revival

The Gbagyi described as the most populous indigenous ethnic group in the FCT, and the second largest in Niger State held their cultural revival in Abuja.

The 2017 edition of the annual cultural festival organised by the Karu Gbagyi Youths Development Association (KAGBADA), with representation from Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Kugbo, Gbagalape, Dagbadna and other villages under the Karu chiefdom, was held at the palace arcade Abuja.

Championed by Senator Philip Aduda (FCT) and Senator David Umoru (Niger East), the festival created the right atmosphere for soul-searching for the Gbagyi people.

The host, Sakaruyi of Karu, His Royal Highness, Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, however complained about government's treatment of Gbayi natives: "We are still like orphans in Abuja and if we don't bring ourselves in unity, by fighting a reasonable cause, I think we shall not reach anywhere."

Speaking in the same tone, the chairman of the occasion, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nasarawa State University, Prof. Andrew Zamani, urged the Federal Government not to take the patience of Abuja natives for granted.

Visiting Esu of New Karu, Nasarawa State, His Royal Highness, Luka Panya Baba, admonished the nine indigenous groups in the FCT to live peacefully and support each other in their quest for self-administration. The Sun Newspaper reported.

He also harped on the proposed museum project for the entire Gbagyi race to be sited in Abuja: "I want to encourage all Gbagyi sons and daughters at this forum to work towards the success of this project. The trustees of the project are spread across various states in the country from Niger, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi and many more states. We count on all the Gbagyi people in Nigeria to cue into this project."

The festival also witnessed exhibition of different dances, arts and cultural heritage from the various communities.