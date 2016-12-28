Donald Duke :  See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at Calabar Bikers Carnival

Donald Duke and his wife Onari Duke displayed their terminator styled motor bike at the 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade.
Decked in all black, the couple stole the show with their monster bike, with everyone shouting "Donald Donald" as they drove through the carnival route.
All in all, the machine was admired and loved by all and sundry.
