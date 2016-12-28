Home > Arts & Culture >

Donald Duke :  See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at Calabar Bikers Carnival

Donald Duke See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at Calabar Bikers Carnival

Donald Duke and his wife Onari Duke displayed their terminator styled motor bike at the 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade.

  • Published:

Sophie Oluwole Professor urges Nigerians to embrace indigenous knowledge, languages
In Lagos Govt creates festival calendar to make state the entertainment hub in Africa
Ambode Lagos State Governor reveals plans to build five new arts theatres
Dr Ferdinand Anikwe "Nigeria will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Festac 77 next year"
In Cross River Government to partner with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on Calabar food festival
The United Nations Population Fund UN distributes over 53,000 condoms at Calabar Carnival Village

Ex-Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and his wife Onari Duke displayed their terminator styled motor bike at the 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade.

  play

 

Decked in all black, the couple stole the show with their monster bike, with everyone shouting "Donald Donald" as they drove through the carnival route.

  play

 

  play

 

  play

 

  play

 

All in all, the machine was admired and loved by all and sundry.

  play (Linda Ikeji)

ALSO READ: Government to partner with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on Calabar food festival

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Calabar Carnival 2016 Over 50,000 tourists expected at festivalbullet
2 In Lagos Govt creates festival calendar to make state the...bullet
3 Nollywood Travelling Festival Practitioners unveils plans to...bullet

Arts & Culture

 
Ben Ayade See funny pictures of Governor and his wife doing shoki at Calabar Carnival
 
The United Nations Population Fund UN distributes over 53,000 condoms at Calabar Carnival Village
 
Anambra @ 25 25th anniversary ends with rich cultural display
Florence Ita-Giwa
In Cross River Government to partner with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on Calabar food festival