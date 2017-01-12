Yahya Jammeh Gambia’s President maintains stand on not handing over power

President Jammeh has maintained he is yet to go back on his stand on not handing over power after his loss at the polls in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost December 1 elections to opposition candidate Adama Barrow but has vowed to challenge the results in court play

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost December 1 elections to opposition candidate Adama Barrow but has vowed to challenge the results in court

(AFP/File)

Yahya Jammeh Nigerian lawmakers offer Gambian President asylum
Yahya Jammeh Gambia President ‘will not step down’ when mandate ends
Jammeh Gambia's President warns African leaders against interference
In Gambia Buhari, others not welcome in Gambia on Wednesday - President Jammeh
In Gambia Minister resigns over President Jammeh's refusal to accept defeat
In Gambia Supreme Court stalls President Jammeh's move to annul Barrow's election
In Gambia Election ruling delayed for several months
Yahya Jammeh African leaders apply pressure as Gambian president faces isolation
Jammeh African leaders up pressure as President faces isolation

President Yahya Jammeh on Thursday in Banjul reiterated his stand that he would not step down as Gambian leader when his mandate ends on Wednesday.

The information ministry said in a statement read on national television that Jammeh was planning to remain in office until the Supreme Court decides on a petition he filed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jammeh is challenging the result of the Dec. 1 presidential election he lost to Adama Barrow.

Barrow, a former real estate agent who was little known before he announced his candidacy, meanwhile has also reiterated he is planning to take office on Jan. 19, as scheduled.

Earlier this week, Gambia’s dysfunctional Supreme Court adjourned hearing Jammeh’s petition to Monday, since only one of a required minimum of five judges were present.

Experts however believe it will be highly unlikely that four additional judges will be present on Monday.

This is because the Supreme Court has not been operational since Jammeh fired several of the court’s judges in mid-2016.

ALSO READ: Nigeria lawmakers offer Gambian President asylum

All other eligible Court of Appeal judges left the country after the December election.

Observers fear that delays to the planned hand-over of power could lead to violence as Gambia has been in a political lockdown since Jammeh refused to accept the result.

Meanwhile, some West African leaders, including Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, are expected to arrive in Gambia to convince Jammeh to respect the constitution and hand over the presidency.

Image
  • Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin (3rd R); Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L); and students of Government Girls Secondary School, Kofar Kudu, Emir’s Palace in Kano, during the investiture of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, as Grand Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano on Monday  
  • Survivors of Fiscal Fistula who just graduated from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Kano State Government supported Vocational Skills Training Programme, during the visit of the UNFPA’s Executive Director, Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin to Kano on Monday 
  • Regional Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for West and Central Africa, Mabingwe Ngom (2nd, L) presenting clothing materials to A survivor of Fiscal Fistula during the graduation of some survivors of Fiscal Fistula from the UNFPA and Kano State Government supported Vocational Skills Training Programme, in Kano on Monday (9/1/17). With them are representative of the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Usman Alhaji (R); Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Kano State, Yardada Bidu (2nd, R) and Commissioner for Health, Kabiru Getso 
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo; Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo; and Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, during the Interdenominational Church Service of Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Jos on Sunday 
  • Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo (R), welcoming Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, during the Interdenominational Church Service of Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Jos 
  • The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche (M), speaking with Journalist during the 2017 Covenant Service of MCN in Lagos on Sunday (8/1/17). With him is the Chaplain to the Prelate, Very Rev. Rufus Atolaye (L) 
  • From left: Commander 551 Base Services Group and representative of Air Officer Commanding Logistic Command, Air Commodore Paul Masiyer; GOC 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.- Gen. Ebenezer Oyefolu; and representative of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos  
  • From Left: GOC 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Ebenezer Oyefolu; representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Oluseye Oladejo and the Acting Head of Service, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adesoye, at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos on Sunday 
  • An overloaded vehicle on ojota ikorodu road in Lagos on Sunday  
  • Chairman and Chief Coordinator of Africa International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr Angelo Peter Elosia (R), in a close discussion with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr Filippo Grandi (L), at the Africa International Investment Summit and Expo in Abuja (8/1/17). With them is the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria, Mr Pablo Segrelles  
  • A cross-section of military officers during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Interdenominational Divine Service in Lagos 
  • Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce and officials of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) dislodging street traders and hawkers around 'Tinubu Monumental Arcade' in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the State on Sunday  
  • Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce and officials of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) dislodging street traders and hawkers around 'Tinubu Monumental Arcade' in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the State on Sunday 
  • The newly elected President of Ohanaeze in Anambra, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene (5th , L); National Chairman of Ohanaeze Election Committee, Gen. Joe Achuzie (3rd, R) and other stakeholders of the Socio-Cultural Organisation after the association’s election in Awka, Anambra on Sunday 
  • From left: Representative of the Attorney-General of Enugu State, Mr David Iyida; Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Ms Peace Nnaji; and Permanent Secretary, Gender Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Oluka, during a training session for elected members of Enugu State Children's Parliament in Enugu 
  • A cross-section of elected members of Enugu State Children's Parliament during a training session for them by the state’s Ministry of Gender Affairs in Enugu on Monday  
  • Scene of an accident at Ile Zik in Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday 
  • Students of Girls Senior High School, Agege, during their morning assembly as schools resume after the Christmas and New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday 
  • Members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) on a peaceful protest for Nigerians to stop using recession as an avenue to inflate prices of goods and services, in Benin on Monday 
  • Pupils of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) International School during resumption of schools after the Christmas and New Year holiday in Abuja 
  • Police officers and men waiting to be screened and captured into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in Abuja on Monday 
  • Students of Government Secondary School Garki during resumption of schools after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • A classroom session at Festival Road Primary School, Garki i at the resumption of school after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Pupils fetch water from a broken pipe at Festival Road Primary School, Garki as schools resumed after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Students reunite as schools resumed after Christmas and New Year holiday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday 
  • Students of Supreme Secondary School during the first assembly as schools resume after Christmas and New Year holiday in Magada, Ibafo, in Ogun, on Monday 
  • Pupils of Supreme Basic School during the first assembly as schools resume after Christmas and New Year holiday in Magada, Ibafo, in Ogun, on Monday  
  • Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso in a Protest in Ibadan on Monday (9/1/17) demanding re-opening of their institution closed for the past 7 months 
  • A leader of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign organization, Oby Ezekwesili (2nd, R) and members during a marking the 1001th day of the abduction of the Chibok School Girls, in Abuja on Monday 
  • Members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign organization marching for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja on Monday 
  • From left: The Chairman of Buhari Support Group (BSG), Enugu State Chapter, Chief Anike Nwoga; Publicity Secretary, Mrs Kate Ofor; and Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, during a news conference on activities of the support group in the South-East on Monday  
  • Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (L) presenting a souvenir to Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin, during the latter’s advocacy visit to Kano State on Monday (9/1/17). With them are: Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L) and Resident Coordinator, UN System in Nigeria, Edward Kallon 
  • Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin; Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II; Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; and Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, during investiture of the Emir of Kano as Grand-Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano on Monday 
  • Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Oshotimehin (L) presenting an award to the Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi, during the investiture of the Emir as Grand-Patron of Women and Children’s Health, in Kano State on Monday  
  • From Left: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; President Muhammadu Buhari; Senegalese President Macky Sall; and former President of Ghana, John Mahama, during a Special Meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Government on the Situation in the Gambia, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State addressing students of Osun and Oyo states government owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, who were protesting at the Government House in Ibadan on Monday 
  • Traffic build up on the Secretariat-Bodija Road in Ibadan on Monday (9/1/17) during a protest by students of the Oyo and Osun states government owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, over continual closure of the institution for 7 months 
  • The Chairman of Rivers Golden Jubilee Committee, Mr Ferdinand Alabrabra (L) presenting an interim report of the committee to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers in Port Harcourt on Monday 
  • From left: Former National President of the NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha; Rivers’ Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Gov. Nyesom Wike; former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; and Rivers Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, during the inauguration of Rumunduru-Eneka Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Monday 
  • From left: Rivers’ Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Gov. Nyesom Wike; and Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Iheanyichukwu, during the inauguration of Rumunduru-Eneka Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers on Monday 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (L) being received by the Liberian Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene Nagbe (M) during the former’s courtesy visit on the minister in Monrovia on Monday (9/1/17). With them is the Head of Mission, Nigerian Embassy in Liberia, Mr Mohammed Tahir 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (R) with the Liberian Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene Nagbe (M) during the former’s courtesy visit on the minister in Monrovia on Monday 
  • The Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado Daura (L) exchanging documents on news exchange agreement between NAN and Liberian News Agency (LINA) with the Director-General of LINA, Mr Jay Sloh, in Monrovia on Monday 
  • From left: The DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, Shuaibu Gambo; AIG Salisu Fagge (Operation); and CP Niger, Muazu Zubairu during inspection of hostels at the Police Training School in Minna on Monday  
  • National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi, during his maiden meeting with the APC’s Press Corps at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Monday 
  • Chairman, Dakinda Penalty Game, Mr Emmanuel Akpakwu (M), addressing a News Conference on the launch of the forthcoming “Dakinda Penalty Game, in Abuja on Monday (9/1/17). With him are Director of Projects, Mr Alex Addinigi, and a member of the organising committee, Mrs Daniella Akpakwu. The game will hold at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja  

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
2 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet
3 Obama Outgoing US President says 'yes we did' in farewell addressbullet

World

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Yahya Jammeh Nigerian lawmakers offer Gambian President asylum
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on January 11, 2017
Trump President-elect digs deep rift with crucial intelligence services
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
Duterte Philippines’ President orders free contraceptives for 6 million women
Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon (C) arrives at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on January 12, 2017
Ban Ki-moon Former UN General Secretary stirs up president rumours upon return to South Korea