Yahya Jammeh Gambia President ‘will not step down’ when mandate ends

He will remain in office until the Supreme Court decides on a petition he filed challenging the result of the Dec. 1 presidential election.

  • Published:
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost December 1 elections to opposition candidate Adama Barrow but has vowed to challenge the results in court play

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh lost December 1 elections to opposition candidate Adama Barrow but has vowed to challenge the results in court

(AFP/File)

Jammeh Gambia's President warns African leaders against interference
In Gambia Buhari, others not welcome in Gambia on Wednesday - President Jammeh
In Gambia Minister resigns over President Jammeh's refusal to accept defeat
In Gambia Supreme Court stalls President Jammeh's move to annul Barrow's election
In Gambia Election ruling delayed for several months
Yahya Jammeh African leaders apply pressure as Gambian president faces isolation
Jammeh African leaders up pressure as President faces isolation
Jammeh Gambia's President fires 12 ambassadors - foreign ministry

Gambia’s outgoing President Yahya Jammeh will not step down when his mandate which ends on Jan. 18, in spite of his electoral defeat, the Information Ministry said on Thursday.

The autocrat, who ruled the small West African nation for 22 years, will remain in office until the Supreme Court decides on a petition filed by Jammeh.

According to the statement, Jammeh is challenging the result of the Dec. 1 presidential election.

President-elect Adama Barrow, a former real estate agent who was little known before he announced his candidacy, meanwhile reiterated he is planning to take office on Jan. 19, as scheduled.

Earlier, Gambia’s current dysfunctional Supreme Court adjourned hearing Jammeh’s petition till Jan. 16 since only one of a required minimum of five judges were present.

Experts however believe it will be highly unlikely that four additional judges will be present on Monday.

This is because the Supreme Court has not been operational since Jammeh fired several of the court’s judges in mid-2016.

All other eligible Court of Appeal judges left the country after the December election.

Observers fear that delays to the planned handover of power could lead to violence.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obama Read full text of US President’s farewell address [VIDEO]bullet
2 Obama US President says goodbye in last presidential speechbullet
3 Donald Trump Mexican President rejects US President-elect's demandbullet

World

When US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office the tone was cordial, but has changed with each incendiary Trump tweet
Obama Care US Senate takes major step toward repealing heath care law
Volkswagen logo
Volkswagen German automaker to pay $4.3bn to resolve criminal, civil actions
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 12, 2017]
An Egyptian court has ordered a freeze on the assets of Nazra for Feminist studies and its founder Mozn Hassan (C)
In Egypt Court freezes more NGO assets