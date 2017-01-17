Xi Jinping Chinese leader pushes back against Trump on free trade

He cautioned other countries against pursuing their own interests at the expense of others.

  • Published:
Xi Jinping speaking in Davos, Switzerland. play

Xi Jinping speaking in Davos, Switzerland.

(World Economic Forum)

Xi Jinping Swiss police detain Tibet protesters as China President arrives
Antonio Guterres New UN chief to make first address to Security Council
In China Choking smog clears from northern cities
Forbes Putin is world's most powerful man, Trump in second
Trump Beijing 'seriously concerned' by President-elect's One China remarks
In Hong Kong Finance chief resigns, tipped for leadership race
Trump President-elect questions 'one China policy' without Beijing concessions
In China Writers call for end to human rights crackdown
Trump US President-elect meets Ohio victims, environment pick slammed
Trump China should build more nuclear arms to prepare for President-elect - media

Chinese President Xi Jinping, offered a vigorous defence of globalisation and free trade in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, which underscored Beijing’s desire to play a greater global role as the U.S. turns inward.

Likening protectionism to “locking oneself in a dark room” to protect from danger, but at the same time depriving the room of “light and air”.

He cautioned other countries against pursuing their own interests at the expense of others.

Xi did not mention Donald Trump in his speech of nearly an hour, but many of the messages he sent seemed directed at the U.S. president-elect.

Trump had campaigned for the White House on pledges to protect U.S. industries from foreign competition and levy new tariffs on goods from China and Mexico.

“No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war,” Xi told the forum in the Swiss Alps.

He said economic globalisation has become a “Pandora’s Box” for many, but that it was not the cause of many global problems.

He added that international financial crises were caused by the excessive pursuit of profits, not globalization.

Xi’s appearance, a first for a Chinese leader at the annual meeting of political leaders, CEOs and bankers in Davos, came as doubts emerge about whether the U.S. will remain a force for multilateral cooperation on issues like trade and climate change.

Europe, meanwhile, is pre-occupied with its own troubles, from Brexit and militant attacks to the string of elections this year in which anti-globalisation populists could score gains.

This has left a vacuum that China seems eager to fill.

“It is no coincidence that Xi chose this year to make the trip up the magic mountain,” said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, a U.S.-based political risk consultancy.

More than half a dozen senior Chinese government figures are in Davos this week, far more than in past years.

Also, a large number of sessions are focused on Asia, including one entitled “Asia Takes the Lead”.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab said Xi’s presence was a sign of the shift from a uni-polar world dominated by the U.S. to a more multi-polar system in which rising powers like China will have to step up and play a bigger role.

“In a world marked by great uncertainty and volatility the world is looking to China,” Schwab said before Xi spoke.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has been in power since 1994
Yahya Jammeh Support for Gambia’s President crumbling as sixth minister resigns
British Prime Minister Theresa May waves as she arrives back at 10 Downing Street in London on January 17, 2017, after delivering a Brexit speech
Theresa May Main points from PM's keynote Brexit speech
Rival prisoners prepare for violent clashes at the Alcacuz Penitentiary Center near Natal , northeastern Brazil, on January 17, 2017
In Brazil Police fire rubber bullets at inmates
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
In Gambia Four Ministers resign from Jammeh’s government